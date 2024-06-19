10 Things to Know About Celine Dion's Stiff-Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Following the consecutive postponement of her shows, Dion delivered heartbreaking news about her diagnosis in a December 2022 Instagram video.

"I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," Dion said in the emotional update, confirming her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. "I always give 100 percent when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to do that right now."

Despite having the rare disorder, she assured her fans she would remain optimistic amid her battle.

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope," she said. "I have hope that I'm on the road to recovery. This is my focus, and I'm doing everything that I can to recuperate."

"I love you guys so much, and I really hope I can see you again real soon," Dion continued.

Celine ended up canceling the remainder of her tour because of her health issue.