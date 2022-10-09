How Acquisition.com CEO Leila Hormozi Earned $100M By 28 Building Businesses

Leila Hormozi is a first-generation Iranian-American entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist. In 2015, she moved to Orange County, California, to start a career in fitness. Within a year, she was the top-selling personal trainer within the region, a status she maintained until her contract ended. The same year, Leila met Alex and accompanied him on his 4th gym turnaround and each turnaround after that.

Their bond strengthened and eventually culminated in marriage. Together, they soon created a process and packaged it into a licensing model that scaled to over 4000+ fitness centers in 4 years. During that period, she built and scaled three other companies to $120M+ in cumulative sales across four industries (software, service, e-commerce, and brick-and-mortar) without outside capital.