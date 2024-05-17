Home > News NEWS CF Design's Bayfield Office Celebrates a Decade of Architectural Excellence Source: CF Design, Ltd.

CF Design, Ltd. has established an ancillary office within the picturesque Lake Superior's Apostle Islands National Lakeshore under the leadership of owner and principal designer Cheryl Fosdick. Now, the secondary arm of the firm celebrates a decade of exceptional design contributions to the community. Since its founding in 1998, CF Design has earned recognition for its diverse portfolio of over 100 new homes and remodels across the Midwest and the Upper Great Lakes region. Fosdick's eye for contemporary aesthetics and vision of catering to various income levels allowed the company to consistently transform spaces into homes that are both functional and pleasing to the eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bayfield office has become an indispensable part of CF Design's legacy, exemplifying the firm's commitment to innovation and accessibility in architecture and design. It has extended CF Design's reach to second-home and primary homeowners in the region. Its dedication to tailoring bespoke design solutions that harmonize with the natural surroundings enriched the experiences of its clients. This is evident from the intimate retreats and expansive residences it designed. "We're immensely proud to commemorate ten years of excellence at our Bayfield office. This milestone shows how committed we are to creating spaces that inspire and resonate with our clients," Fosdick remarked.

Fosdick established the Bayfield office when the firm was navigating the impact of the economic downturn in the US. The Duluth office, the company's headquarters, experienced a drought in projects, and with the resources stretched thin, the founder knew she had to step up. She shared, "I was having these discussions about land divisions and property expansions with other specialists in the field, and I just knew that Bayfield holds so much potential, given its tranquil ambiance." Fosdick did not hesitate to explore Bayfield's untapped opportunities and decided to proceed with the bold venture of establishing CF Design's presence in the city. This would prove to be a wise move later on, given that she was able to transform a quaint coffee shop in the area into a thriving architectural hub. The founder reflected, "I was apprehensive at first because it was a really big decision to build another office, but I knew that embracing risk is part of growing." With Fosdick's commitment to growth and innovation, CF Design was able to reach greater heights.

The future holds promising opportunities for expansion and development for CF Design's Bayfield office. Fosdick considers investing in the city's growing architectural landscape. She is also optimistic about the prospects of attracting talent in the area despite Bayfield's remote location. After all, it is ideal for those who wish to reinforce their skills with the inspiring beauty and ambiance of the surroundings. It’s also worth noting that CF Design is continuously seeking partnerships and opportunities for growth. The founder recognizes the need for collaboration and expertise in navigating the unique challenges and opportunities present in Bayfield's market. Therefore, CF Design calls for collaborations with individuals or firms with experience in construction management and design-build services. These strategic alliances are set to boost CF Design's presence in the field and further expand its reach within the architectural community.