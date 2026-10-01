Chad Lowe Spoke About the 'Incredible Privilege' of Being a 'Girl Dad' Before Daughter's Death

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Chad Lowe spoke movingly about the "incredible privilege" of raising daughters just two years before the death of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona. The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor's family announced Fiona's death on Tuesday, September 29, remembering the teenager as "the light of our lives." Years before the tragedy, Lowe, 58, reflected on how becoming a father to three girls fundamentally changed the way he viewed the world.

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Chad Lowe Called Raising Daughters an 'Incredible Privilege'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM The actor said becoming a 'girl dad' changed the way he viewed the world.

During a 2024 appearance on the "Still Here Podcast," Lowe spoke about the special experience of raising his daughters. "I feel like having daughters is such an incredible privilege," he said. Lowe, who shares Fiona, Mabel Painter, 17, and Nixie Barbara, 10, with wife Kim Painter, explained that fatherhood made him consider issues facing women from a much more personal perspective. He said having three daughters took things he'd previously understood "intellectually" and "put it in my heart."

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Chad Lowe Said His Daughters Changed His Perspective

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Chad Lowe's family remembers Fiona as a smart, creative girl following her death at 13.

The younger brother of Rob Lowe explained that he increasingly viewed the world through his daughters' eyes. "I look at the world from really their perspective, and I see the world and a lot of the injustices in the world from their perspective," he said. Despite acknowledging those struggles, Chad remained hopeful about the future, noting that society was becoming increasingly conscious of women's roles and what they have to offer. His comments take on an added poignancy following the loss of Fiona.

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Chad Lowe's Family Remembers Fiona as the 'Light of Our Lives'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Fiona was described by her family as the light of their lives.

Chad's family confirmed Fiona's death in a statement. "We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona," they said, remembering her as a "loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance." The family said Fiona was adored by her sisters and deeply loved by her parents. "Her passing is devastating for our entire family," they added while asking for prayers and privacy.

Chad Lowe Previously Called Fatherhood His 'Greatest Joy'

Source: MEGA Chad Lowe previously called being their father his life's 'greatest joy.'