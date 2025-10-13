Chalets at Blackheath Is a 'One-of-a-Kind' Location and Hidden Gem: Find Out About the Resort Just 1.5 Hours From Sydney!

Article continues below advertisement

Chalets at Blackheath is a hidden gem located in the Blue Mountains, only 1.5 hours from Sydney, Australia. The alpine-style eco-resort offers guests "a sanctuary of refined luxury and seclusion," according to the website.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lee Besser The resort is located only 1.5 hours from Sydney, Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

"Our location is truly one-of-a-kind — a rare pocket of privately held land completely surrounded by national park. You’re enveloped by wilderness yet only minutes from award-winning restaurants and the charming village of Blackheath. The chalets themselves were designed as sanctuaries: oversized interiors, open fireplaces, natural finishes of stone, clay and timber, and wide decks that draw the outdoors in. Guests often tell us they arrive intending to explore, but end up not wanting to leave," Angela O'Connell, Owner of Chalets at Blackheath, exclusively tells OK! about the property.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED The hotel is right near the Blue Mountains.

Article continues below advertisement

The hotel offers everything: from a relaxing massage in your chalet, to hiking or just strolling around and taking in the stunning scenery. "The real joy of staying here is slowing down and immersing yourself in nature. From your chalet doorstep, you can access some of the region’s most beautiful walking tracks — including the Grand Canyon Loop Track, which is regarded as one of Australia’s finest day walks. There are trails to suit every pace and ability, and our resort ambassadors help tailor each guest’s itinerary on arrival. Beyond hiking, many guests enjoy picnicking in secluded valleys, exploring local lookouts, or simply curling up by the fireplace and listening to the sounds of the bush," the businesswoman says.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED From in-room spa treatments to hanging out by the fire, the resort has something for everyone.

Article continues below advertisement

The team will do anything to make the travelers' stay even better. "Guests can expect a deeply personalized experience. Our team prepares everything from curated local itineraries to private barbecues on the chalet deck. Each morning, breakfast is hosted in the library overlooking the bush — pastries from a local baker, yogurt infused with native fruits, and handcrafted juice shots. There’s a champagne fridge, books curated by Julie Gibbs, in-room spa treatments, a crackling library fireplace, and a sense of privacy that’s hard to find elsewhere," O'Connell states.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED The resort is surrounded by the national park.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you want to cook a BBQ in your chalet or go into town, there are plenty of great spots to hit up when you're on the grounds. "Blackheath has evolved into one of the Blue Mountains’ most exciting food destinations. Guests can enjoy everything from fine-dining and hatted restaurants to relaxed cafés and valley-floor picnics. My personal favorite is The Tearooms in the Megalong Valley — a short scenic drive through rainforest that opens to breathtaking mountain views and simple, beautiful food served outdoors," she shares.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED Guests can visit at any time of the year.

Article continues below advertisement

The property can be visited at any time of the year. "Winter is magical — crisp mountain air, the Milky Way bright overhead, and log fires with red wine in hand. Summer brings warm days ideal for swimming in local waterfalls, picnicking under blue skies and spotting native wildflowers in bloom. Each season transforms the property, offering its own rhythm and charm," O'Connell says.

Article continues below advertisement

As for what's next, O'Connell says "we’re continuing to grow thoughtfully," she says. "Our focus is on deepening the guest experience — expanding native gardens, introducing a small onsite honey program with our own hives, and curating more partnerships with local artisans and winemakers. Sustainability remains at the core of everything we do, and we’re working toward formal eco-certification to honour the landscape we call home."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Lee Besser Guests can relax in their rooms.