BREAKING NEWS It's Over: Chance the Rapper's Wife Files for Divorce 8 Months After Separation Announcement Source: mega Chance the Rapper's wife, Kirsten Corley, filed for divorce, a news outlet reported.

Source: mega The former flames share two daughters.

The online records are not available, but TMZ reported Corley went to court on Friday, December 13. It's unclear if Corley is seeking in terms of spousal or child support. The couple shares two children together: daughters Kensli and Marli.

Source: mega The pair got married in 2019.

The pair, who first started dating in 2013, announced their separation in April.

Source: mega Chance the Rapper's wife filed for divorce on December 13.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” read a statement posted to Chance’s Instagram Stories in April. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.” “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” the message continued. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”

Source: mega Chance the Rapper met his ex when he was 9 years old.

Chance, whose full name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, met Corley when he was 9 years old. "Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on Earth. I really shouldn't even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her," he recalled via social media. Though his dad encouraged him to go out and dance with girls, he decided to hop in at the right moment. "It's 'cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl and I ain't wanna jump the gun," Chance wrote. "So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd, and never even introduced myself." They reconnected later on.

The former flames welcomed their first daughter in 2015 but broke up one year later. Though she filed paperwork to be named the "sole caretaker" of the couple's daughter, she later withdrew her filing in 2017 and reconciled with the artist, 31. They then got married in 2019 and welcomed their second daughter that same year.