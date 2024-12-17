It's Over: Chance the Rapper's Wife Files for Divorce 8 Months After Separation Announcement
Chance the Rapper's wife, Kirsten Corley, filed for divorce, a news outlet reported on Tuesday, December 17.
The online records are not available, but TMZ reported Corley went to court on Friday, December 13.
It's unclear if Corley is seeking in terms of spousal or child support. The couple shares two children together: daughters Kensli and Marli.
The pair, who first started dating in 2013, announced their separation in April.
“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” read a statement posted to Chance’s Instagram Stories in April. “We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”
“God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together,” the message continued. “We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you.”
Chance, whose full name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, met Corley when he was 9 years old.
"Now I'm locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on Earth. I really shouldn't even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her," he recalled via social media.
Though his dad encouraged him to go out and dance with girls, he decided to hop in at the right moment. "It's 'cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl and I ain't wanna jump the gun," Chance wrote. "So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd, and never even introduced myself."
They reconnected later on.
The former flames welcomed their first daughter in 2015 but broke up one year later. Though she filed paperwork to be named the "sole caretaker" of the couple's daughter, she later withdrew her filing in 2017 and reconciled with the artist, 31. They then got married in 2019 and welcomed their second daughter that same year.
Chance's relationship was touched upon in his music. In his 2016 album Coloring Book, the song "Finish Line/Drown," spoke about the couple's wedding day.
“Me and my girl plan to stay to the end/Hope there never come a day where we be better as friends/We in a marathon we could build a marriage on,” he sings.