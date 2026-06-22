Chandler Kinney Admits Being Cast as a Disney Princess 'Would Be a Dream': 'Let's Manifest That'
June 22 2026, Published 2:07 p.m. ET
Chandler Kinney is ready to make some Hollywood magic happen.
The actress — who has starred in Disney’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S franchise, Pretty Little Liars and competed on Dancing With the Stars — opens up to OK! about her new role as hello’s Chief Aura Officer, her future acting goals and the dream role she hopes to manifest.
While discussing the next chapter of her career, Kinney reveals that stepping into the world of Disney Princesses would be a dream come true.
After OK! Senior Editor Rebecca Friedman told the actress, “I could totally see you as a Disney Princess!” Kinney was quick to agree.
“I love it. Let's manifest that as well. That would be a dream,” she says. “I know there's like online conversations about that and I'm, I'm here for it. I love to sing to the birds.”
Chandler Kinney Reveals Her Dream Acting Roles
While becoming a Disney Princess would be a full-circle moment for the star, Kinney is also hoping to explore new genres and take on roles that challenge her as an actor.
“Dream genre, I think I would love to do something in the action space, something that requires maybe some, like physical agility, maybe some some self-defense, cool fight sequences,” she shares.
Kinney also says she would love the chance to step into a completely different world onscreen.
“Or something fantastical,” she adds. “We've been talking a lot about, like, whimsy. So I think stepping into a completely new world would be such a dream and create a challenge as an actor.”
As she continues chasing big goals, Kinney is also focused on staying connected with herself.
“I think personally, just really, this is actually very on brand with the whole self-care topic that we've been having, but just listening to myself and listening to my body,” she explains.
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Kinney has built a fanbase across multiple generations, from her early Disney audience to viewers who discovered her through Pretty Little Liars and Dancing With the Stars.
“I absolutely do think about that,” she notes of her wide range in roles and their respective audiences. “I think, you know, having worked so long in the Disney space and having such a young demographic, you know, from kids who are three, four or five, who are now in their late teens or early 20s, early to mid-20s, who have grown up with me and the franchise is so special to me.”
This is part of the reason she enjoys taking on certain projects that reach different audiences.
“I also have done work for older audiences with Pretty Little Liars, which was, you know, definitely more mature and darker. It's horror and then Dancing With the Stars, which kind of was something special for me because it was for everyone,” Kinney mentions.
Chandler Kinney Says Self-Care Helps Protect Her Aura
As hello’s Chief Aura Officer, Kinney says the partnership feels aligned with her own approach to prioritizing wellness and finding joy in everyday routines.
“I think, you know, self care is something that I am prioritizing more and more in my life. And so the timing of it feels very kismet for me,” she continues.
Kinney explains that she loves how hello makes everyday self-care moments feel more exciting.
“They have a way of making self-care feel more fun and magical and taking mundane moments, things that you have to do every day and adding a little bit of whimsy and fun back into our self-care routines,” she points out.
For the actress, protecting her energy is an important part of staying grounded.
“Protecting your energy, protecting your peace is of the utmost importance to me, especially as an actor, as an artist or creative,” Kinney declares.
Ultimately, she hopes fans remember to make time for joy.
“Simply said, I would say to put a little yay into your everyday, you know?” she concludes. “I think making things fun again, it's so easy to fall into the monotony of, like, a mundane routine. Let's bring back fun. Let's bring back whimsy. Let's bring back vibes. Aura is in.”