TRUE CRIME NEWS Chandra Levy's Dad Makes Bombshell Claim His Daughter Was Silenced by CEO Because She Knew Too Much Source: Personal Photo; MEGA Chandra Levy's parents suspect their daughter was 'wiped out' by the CIA over her knowledge about UFO-related information. Rebecca Friedman May 15 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Chandra Levy's father is more suspicious of the government than ever 25 years after his daughter's horrific murder. Robert Levy, the slain federal intern's dad, sounded the alarm during a recent bombshell interview, as he made a shocking claim Chandra was perhaps silenced by her CEO and "wiped out" by the CIA because she knew too much about the government's UFO secrets. As reported by RadarOnline.com, Chandra's father and mother, Susan, spoke out to address alarming concerns that the United States' top spy agency may have been involved in the 24-year-old's disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chandra Levy's parents remain determined to solve her murder case 25 years after their daughter's disappearance.

Robert and Susan believe Chandra — who went missing while jogging in Rock Creek Park in Washington, D.C., on May 1, 2001 — could have been murdered as a result of her coming across top secret data while working for then-California Congressman Gary Condit. Chandra had engaged in a romantic affair with Gary, who was 30 years her senior and sitting on the House Intelligence Committee at the time of her disappearance. The government intern's skeletal remains were found roughly 14 months after she mysteriously vanished. Her body had been dumped in the 1,700-acre preserve and was discovered by a man walking his dog and searching for turtles in the secluded, woodsy area.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Personal Photo Chandra Levy was working as a federal intern when she was murdered.

"We think certain elements in the CIA, who have been killing people for years to keep UFO secrets quiet, may have something to do with her death," the still-devastated father claimed, alleging Chandra warned her parents "something big is going to come out" about UFOs just before she was killed. Robert, 80, continued, "We can’t prove it, but it would help if the government would release the papers about the CIA’s involvement in all the UFO cover-ups." The mourning dad admitted his suspicions have been further fueled by the recent deaths and disappearances of 11 American scientists with links to highly classified nuclear, space and UFO technology programs.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chandra Levy's remains were found about 14 months after her disappearance,

In a separate statement to NewsNation, Chandra's mom, 78, noted, "I’m asking for disclosure. Someone knows the truth of what happened to my daughter, Chandra, and what has happened to a lot of other people who have disappeared, gone missing, that have disappeared in some mysterious ways." Chandra's case remains unsolved more than 25 years after her disappearance. Illegal immigrant Ingmar Guandique was found guilty of murdering the young woman in 2010, however, his conviction was overturned six years later after prosecutors’ key witness was caught lying and law enforcement officials were accused of burying crucial evidence.

'The Government Is Good at Getting Rid of People'

Source: MEGA Gary Condit's fluid was found in a pair of Chandra Levy's underwear.