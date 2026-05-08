Joe Rogan Accuses Donald Trump of Dropping Never-Before-Seen UFO Documents to 'Distract' Americans From Iran War
May 8 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Joe Rogan believes Donald Trump has ulterior motives for releasing never-before-seen files relating to UFOs.
"What doesn't totally make sense, is why now disclosure?" Rogan, 58, said in a conversation with Rep. Tim Burchett during the Thursday, May 8, episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.
Joe Rogan Claimed the UFO Files Were 'Distraction'
Rogan pointed at the ongoing war in Iran, saying that it was not "going very well" and Americans were "very upset" about the conflict.
"A lot of people don't think we should've have ever been involved in the first place and we need some good news," the podcast host continued. "We need something to distract us, we need something to take our focus off."
The Pentagon Released Never-Before-Seen UFO Documents
Though the Pentagon has been working on declassifying the files about "unidentified anomalous phenomena" for years, Rogan's comments come as the agency began releasing the never-before-seen documents on Friday, May 8.
“The American people can now access the federal government’s declassified UAP files instantly,” a press release said, per a news outlet. “The latest UAP videos, photos, and original source documents from across the entire United States government are all in one place — no clearance required.”
The collection features more than 160 files detailing over 400 incidents from around the world, with cases ranging from as recently as last year to sightings dating back to the 1940s.
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Donald Trump Blasted Previous Administrations
"As for my promise to you, the Department of War has released the first tranche of the UFO/UAP files to the Public for their review and study," Trump, 79, wrote via his Truth Social account on Friday, May 8. "In an effort for Complete and Maximum Transparency, it was my Honor to direct my Administration to identify and provide Government files related to Alien and Extraterrestrial Life, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, and Unidentified Flying Objects."
The president blasted previous administrations that "failed to be transparent on the subject," adding, "The people can decide for themselves, 'WHAT THE H--- IS GOING ON?' Have Fun and Enjoy!"
UFO Data Drop Was Called 'Propaganda' by Critics
Rogan isn't the only person who believes Trump is using the UFO data dump to distract from the Iran War, which has now stretched into its second month with no clear resolution in sight.
“I really don’t care about the UFO files. I just don’t,” Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote via X. “I’m so sick of the ‘look at the shiny object’ propaganda while they wage foreign wars, let rapist and pedophiles run free, and ruin the value of our dollar."
She continued. “Unless they roll out live aliens and test demo UFOs or actually admit what we know this really is then I have way better things to do on this Friday.”