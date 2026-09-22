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Channing Tatum Denies Using Burner Account to Troll Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles: 'I Can't Believe Y'all Think This Is What I'm Doing With My Free Time'

split of Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum denied having a burner account.

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Sept. 22 2026, Published 7:54 a.m. ET

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Channing Tatum has denied using a burner account to troll his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her new fiancé, Harry Styles.

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Channing Tatum Denies Using a Burner Account to Troll His Ex

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Photo of Channing Tatum denied having a burner account dedicated to trolling his ex.
Source: @CHANNINGTATUM/INSTAGRAM

Channing Tatum denied having a burner account dedicated to trolling his ex.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21, Tatum wrote, "Yo i truly can't believe yall think this is what I'm doing with my free time. F---in hilarious. Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum."

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The Account Was Insulting Kravitz, Styles and Other Celebs

Photo of The account took aim at Kravitz and Styles.
Source: MEGA

The account took aim at Kravitz and Styles.

Tatum’s statement came in response to fan speculation surrounding an anonymous Instagram account with the handle @bidness_nonya and the display name “Nonya Bidness,” which has since been deactivated, according to The Sun.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the account repeatedly targeted posts about Kravitz and Styles, while TMZ reported that it had also made an unflattering remark about Jennifer Lopez.

What fueled the speculation was the fact that the account appeared to have just one follower: Tatum himself. That detail prompted fans to question whether he was somehow connected to the account, leading to his response.

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Fans Have Hilarious Theories About What Happened

Photo of Fans have theories about the alleged burner account.
Source: RANDI SIDMAN-MOORE / MEGA

Fans have theories about the alleged burner account.

Over on X, people shared their theories about the whole thing.

"lowkey i rlly do feel like it was his mom and he’s taking the blame," one person wrote.

"no its def his mom or other close relative," added another.

"it’s not him sadly that account had comments about their horoscope and it wasn’t the same has his. but very likely it’s someone close to him 😫," chimed in someone else.

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Romantic History

Photo of Tatum and Kravitz were together between 2021 and 2024.
Source: SPREAD PICTURES / MEGA

Tatum and Kravitz were together between 2021 and 2024.

Tatum and Kravitz were together between 2021 and 2024, getting engaged in 2023 (but never married). However, it seems the exes are on good terms given they collaborated on a project together, Alpha Gang, after they broke up.

Meanwhile, Styles and Kravitz started dating circa August 2025 and got engaged around April 2026, per Billboard.

Previously, Kravitz was married to Karl Glusman between 2019 and 2021; Tatum was married to Jenna Dewan between 2009 and 2019; and Styles has never been married but was in a long-term relationship with Olivia Wilde from roughly 2021 to 2022.

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