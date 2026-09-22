Channing Tatum Denies Using Burner Account to Troll Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles: 'I Can't Believe Y'all Think This Is What I'm Doing With My Free Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum has denied using a burner account to troll his ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz and her new fiancé, Harry Styles.

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum Denies Using a Burner Account to Troll His Ex

Source: @CHANNINGTATUM/INSTAGRAM Channing Tatum denied having a burner account dedicated to trolling his ex.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, September 21, Tatum wrote, "Yo i truly can't believe yall think this is what I'm doing with my free time. F---in hilarious. Also why would I follow a burner account if I didn't want people to connect me to it? Wtf come on. But if I really need to say it, I only have one IG account @channingtatum."

Article continues below advertisement

The Account Was Insulting Kravitz, Styles and Other Celebs

Source: MEGA The account took aim at Kravitz and Styles.

Tatum’s statement came in response to fan speculation surrounding an anonymous Instagram account with the handle @bidness_nonya and the display name “Nonya Bidness,” which has since been deactivated, according to The Sun. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the account repeatedly targeted posts about Kravitz and Styles, while TMZ reported that it had also made an unflattering remark about Jennifer Lopez. What fueled the speculation was the fact that the account appeared to have just one follower: Tatum himself. That detail prompted fans to question whether he was somehow connected to the account, leading to his response.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Have Hilarious Theories About What Happened

Source: RANDI SIDMAN-MOORE / MEGA Fans have theories about the alleged burner account.

Over on X, people shared their theories about the whole thing. "lowkey i rlly do feel like it was his mom and he’s taking the blame," one person wrote. "no its def his mom or other close relative," added another. "it’s not him sadly that account had comments about their horoscope and it wasn’t the same has his. but very likely it’s someone close to him 😫," chimed in someone else.

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles' Romantic History

Source: SPREAD PICTURES / MEGA Tatum and Kravitz were together between 2021 and 2024.