Channing Tatum Jokes He Wanted His Manhood to Be 'Enlarged' by Production in Naked 'Roofman' Scene

Source: mega;@paramountpictures/youtube

Channing Tatum stripped down to his birthday suit in 'Roofman.'

Dec. 5 2025, Published 5:51 p.m. ET

Channing Tatum shared some X-rated behind-the-scenes details about his nude scene in Roofman.

The actor admitted he was "naive" about stripping down, as he assumed director Derek Cianfrance "had a plan to shoot this in a certain way."

Channing Tatum Wanted the Movie to Be Rated NC-17

Source: mega

Channing Tatum worried 'Roofman' viewers would 'see stuff' in his nude scene.

"I was like, 'So, how are we going to do this? We’re not not going to see stuff. I got nothing on.' And he’s like, 'We’re going to figure it out,'" the Magic Mike alum recalled to an entertainment outlet. "I’m like, 'What do you mean you don’t know? We’re going to see stuff if you don’t have a plan.'"

After Cianfrance shared an idea Tatum didn't like, he told the director that wouldn't work, quipping, the audience will "definitely" see "stuff" so make the movie rated NC-17, which is a step above R.

Source: @paramountpictures/youtube

The movie star was worried his below the belt area would 'look weird.'

The dad-of-one revealed they shot the scene "a lot," but in every take, you "could see stuff."

"Ultimately, I don’t really know what he did," Tatum admitted of the final result. "I don’t know. He was at one point going to put a black bar over the thing in the movie, and blur stuff out. And I’m like, 'Dude, don’t make it weird. You’re going to take people out of the movie. Don’t do that.'"

Source: @paramountpictures/youtube

'Roofman' hit theaters in November.

The Hollywood heartthrob noted he also didn't want to "make it go away" and have "nothing there" like a Ken doll, joking, "That’s horrible. I don’t want to look like I have a mound or something. It’s a terrible idea!"

"I was like, 'I don’t know. Don’t even tell me what you do. Just don’t make it look weird,'" Tatum continued.

The Actor Wanted Production to 'Enlarge' His Manhood

Source: mega

Kristen Dunst and Tatum joked about him wanting to 'enlarge' his manhood in the flick.

Costar and onscreen love interest Kirsten Dunst chimed in and claimed, "And then he was like, 'Make it bigger!'"

"Exactly. Just hit the 'enlarge' button," he declared.

The Step Up star said the end result "was great."

Channing Tatum Had 'Fun' Shooting the Scene With Peter Dinklage

Source: mega

The nude scene was the first one the actor shot with costar Peter Dinklage.

Tatum spilled that the naked scene, which also features Peter Dinklage, was the first thing he shot with the Game of Thrones actor.

"That was our first scene together, our first real interaction with each other. Which is odd. Not the best time to meet somebody when everything’s out there for the world to see," Tatum explained. "But it ultimately was fun. But you just kind of have to just rip the bandaid and just say, 'All right, I don’t know. I don’t care. Let’s just get it. Roll the camera.'"

