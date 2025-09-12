Channing Tatum Didn't Use a Stunt Double for Naked Scenes in 'Roofman': 'That's Definitely Me'
Channing Tatum may have brought the Magic Mike franchise to a close, but the actor is still stripping down and doing a few dance moves in his upcoming flick Roofman.
In an interview about the movie, the star confirmed he didn't use a stunt double for his naked scenes in the flick, out on Friday, October 10.
Channing Tatum Dishes on 'Roofman'
"That's definitely me. To my horror," he joked to a reporter.
Nonetheless, the Step Up alum had fun filming the scene around a dozen different times with costar Peter Dinklage.
"Peter made that scene for me, though," Tatum said. "I was like, Peter, you and I are about to get real close today."
The dad-of-one also talked about how he pulled from his own experiences when filming scenes with his character's daughter.
"For me, when I'm away from my baby, when you're away, you're missing out on some sort of life of that," he said.
Tatum shares 12-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
The tween made a rare public appearance when she joined her dad on the Tuesday, September 9, red carpet premiere of his animated movie Demon Slayer: Infinite Castle.
"Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important," he told a news outlet of his daughter's love for the franchise.
- Channing Tatum Shares Shirtless Selfie as Makeup Artists Cover His Tattoos for Role in New Heist Film: Photo
- Channing Tatum 'Tried to Keep It Together' During 'Painful' Breakup From Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan
- Channing Tatum Declares He's Not Taking Any More 'Fat Roles' While Showing Off 30-Pound Weight Loss in Hot Shirtless Selfies
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tatum and Dewan split in 2018 and finalized their divorce the following year. He then became engaged to Zoë Kravitz in 2023, though the two parted ways in 2024 before making it down the aisle.
When asked about whether she has any negatives feelings about their movie Blink Twice post-split, Kravitz replied, "Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much."
"I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together," the Big Little Lies alum continued. "He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that."
Channing Tatum's Current Romance
Tatum moved on with model Inka Williams, whom he first sparked dating rumors with in February.
Earlier this month, he celebrated her birthday by writing on a video of her atop an ATV, "Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so."