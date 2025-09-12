or
Article continues below advertisement
Channing Tatum Didn't Use a Stunt Double for Naked Scenes in 'Roofman': 'That's Definitely Me'

Photo of Channing Tatum
Source: mega

Channing Tatum goes in the buff for his new movie 'Roofman.'

Sept. 12 2025, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Channing Tatum may have brought the Magic Mike franchise to a close, but the actor is still stripping down and doing a few dance moves in his upcoming flick Roofman.

In an interview about the movie, the star confirmed he didn't use a stunt double for his naked scenes in the flick, out on Friday, October 10.

Channing Tatum Dishes on 'Roofman'

Photo of Channing Tatum confirmed he didn't use a stunt double for his naked scenes in 'Roofman.'
Source: mega

Channing Tatum confirmed he didn't use a stunt double for his naked scenes in 'Roofman.'

"That's definitely me. To my horror," he joked to a reporter.

Nonetheless, the Step Up alum had fun filming the scene around a dozen different times with costar Peter Dinklage.

"Peter made that scene for me, though," Tatum said. "I was like, Peter, you and I are about to get real close today."

Photo of the actor shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Source: mega

The actor shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The dad-of-one also talked about how he pulled from his own experiences when filming scenes with his character's daughter.

"For me, when I'm away from my baby, when you're away, you're missing out on some sort of life of that," he said.

Tatum shares 12-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

The tween made a rare public appearance when she joined her dad on the Tuesday, September 9, red carpet premiere of his animated movie Demon Slayer: Infinite Castle.

"Stories are important. They’re very, very, very important, and this one, specifically for me and my daughter, is very important," he told a news outlet of his daughter's love for the franchise.

Photo of Zoë Kravitz said she still cares for Channing Tatum despite calling off their engagement last year.
Source: mega

Zoë Kravitz said she still cares for Channing Tatum despite calling off their engagement last year.

Tatum and Dewan split in 2018 and finalized their divorce the following year. He then became engaged to Zoë Kravitz in 2023, though the two parted ways in 2024 before making it down the aisle.

When asked about whether she has any negatives feelings about their movie Blink Twice post-split, Kravitz replied, "Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much."

"I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together," the Big Little Lies alum continued. "He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him. He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that."

Channing Tatum's Current Romance

Photo of Tatum has been dating model Inka Williams since at least this February.
Source: @channingtatum/instagram

Tatum has been dating model Inka Williams since at least this February.

Tatum moved on with model Inka Williams, whom he first sparked dating rumors with in February.

Earlier this month, he celebrated her birthday by writing on a video of her atop an ATV, "Happiest day of birth to my RIDER! Love you so."

