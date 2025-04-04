Channing Tatum Jokes He's Not 'Small Enough to Fit' Into the Cockpit for 'Top Gun' Sequel
Channing Tatum does not think he's a good fit for the Top Gun sequel — literally.
The actor, 44, joked about why he wouldn't be the ideal person to be cast in the movie on Thursday, April 3, at CinemaCon.
"I don't think I'm small enough to fit into the cockpit," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think you've got to be small. I'm not sure if I can fit my shoulders in there."
Still, the 21 Jump Street actor gushed over meeting Top Gun star Tom Cruise at CinemaCon.
"I freaked out...I was geeked. I'm still sweating, I think," he exclaimed. "I got to meet the man himself today. I've never met him. 20 years almost being in this industry, and I've never met him. He gets to do all the stuff that I want to do. I was just like, 'Can I just go ride motorcycles with you?' You ain't got to put me in a movie, man. Let's just go ride."
As for taking on Cruise's iconic role as a fighter pilot, Tatum would rather leave it to the expert.
"I'm never telling Tom to retire," he said. "He's the GOAT, man ...I love his movies."
Despite his long roster of movies, Tatum still gets starstruck.
"To come out before Tom Cruise and basically open for Tom Cruise ... one of the greatest to ever do it, it's weird," he expressed.
Tatum — who stars in the upcoming crime drama Roofman —said he used to think acting was limited to stage work and Shakespearean plays. After years of being in Hollywood, imposter syndrome still hits sometimes.
"I still feel weird being allowed in this alumni and sharing these stages with people. Yeah, it's wild to me," he declared.
- Mickey Rourke Calls Tom Cruise 'Irrelevant,' Says He's Been 'Doing The Same Part For 35 Years'
- Tom Cruise Is 'Finally Feeling The Love Again' After Returning To Hollywood With Hit 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Insider Reveals: He's 'Back On Top'
- Jennifer Connelly Gushes Over 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise, Says He's A 'Pleasure To Work With' After Alleged On Set Outbursts
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Tatum addressed Marvel's recent announcement, teasing his return as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, which releases on May 1, 2026. Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. have both been confirmed, but Tatum didn't seem too sure of his plans to film.
"I'm not sure if I'm going to get to be in the movie, but they have given me a chair to watch what possibly gets made," he said. "I hope I get tagged in, but you just never know ... I've got a ticket to see, at least, how the sausage gets made."
The Deadpool & Wolverine actor admitted he's almost in "Marvel shape," but he doesn't understand why superheroes need abs when they have powers.
"Why can't I just be fat and eat Cheetos and blow up buildings?" he exclaimed.