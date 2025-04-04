or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > channing tatum
OK LogoNEWS

Channing Tatum Jokes He's Not 'Small Enough to Fit' Into the Cockpit for 'Top Gun' Sequel 

Photo of Channing Tatum
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum commented on why he doesn't plan on joining the 'Top Gun' sequel.

By:

April 4 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum does not think he's a good fit for the Top Gun sequel — literally.

The actor, 44, joked about why he wouldn't be the ideal person to be cast in the movie on Thursday, April 3, at CinemaCon.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum not taking fat roles weight loss shirtless selfies
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum commented on why he doesn't plan on joining the 'Top Gun' sequel.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't think I'm small enough to fit into the cockpit," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think you've got to be small. I'm not sure if I can fit my shoulders in there."

Still, the 21 Jump Street actor gushed over meeting Top Gun star Tom Cruise at CinemaCon.

"I freaked out...I was geeked. I'm still sweating, I think," he exclaimed. "I got to meet the man himself today. I've never met him. 20 years almost being in this industry, and I've never met him. He gets to do all the stuff that I want to do. I was just like, 'Can I just go ride motorcycles with you?' You ain't got to put me in a movie, man. Let's just go ride."

As for taking on Cruise's iconic role as a fighter pilot, Tatum would rather leave it to the expert.

"I'm never telling Tom to retire," he said. "He's the GOAT, man ...I love his movies."

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum not small enough top gun sequel
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum was starstruck over Tom Cruise at CinemaCon.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his long roster of movies, Tatum still gets starstruck.

"To come out before Tom Cruise and basically open for Tom Cruise ... one of the greatest to ever do it, it's weird," he expressed.

Tatum — who stars in the upcoming crime drama Roofman —said he used to think acting was limited to stage work and Shakespearean plays. After years of being in Hollywood, imposter syndrome still hits sometimes.

"I still feel weird being allowed in this alumni and sharing these stages with people. Yeah, it's wild to me," he declared.

MORE ON:
channing tatum

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum not small enough top gun sequel
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum stars in the upcoming movie 'Roofman.'

Article continues below advertisement

Tatum addressed Marvel's recent announcement, teasing his return as Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday, which releases on May 1, 2026. Pedro Pascal and Robert Downey Jr. have both been confirmed, but Tatum didn't seem too sure of his plans to film.

"I'm not sure if I'm going to get to be in the movie, but they have given me a chair to watch what possibly gets made," he said. "I hope I get tagged in, but you just never know ... I've got a ticket to see, at least, how the sausage gets made."

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum not small enough top gun sequel
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum is rumored to be joining the cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday.'

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor admitted he's almost in "Marvel shape," but he doesn't understand why superheroes need abs when they have powers.

"Why can't I just be fat and eat Cheetos and blow up buildings?" he exclaimed.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.