Channing Tatum Jokes He's Not 'Small Enough to Fit' Into the Cockpit for 'Top Gun' Sequel 

"I don't think I'm small enough to fit into the cockpit," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I think you've got to be small. I'm not sure if I can fit my shoulders in there."

Still, the 21 Jump Street actor gushed over meeting Top Gun star Tom Cruise at CinemaCon.

"I freaked out...I was geeked. I'm still sweating, I think," he exclaimed. "I got to meet the man himself today. I've never met him. 20 years almost being in this industry, and I've never met him. He gets to do all the stuff that I want to do. I was just like, 'Can I just go ride motorcycles with you?' You ain't got to put me in a movie, man. Let's just go ride."

As for taking on Cruise's iconic role as a fighter pilot, Tatum would rather leave it to the expert.

"I'm never telling Tom to retire," he said. "He's the GOAT, man ...I love his movies."