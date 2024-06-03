Charles Buist Fights for Your Rights at Spetsas Buist Accident Injury Lawyers
Charles Buist experienced the hardships that an auto accident can inflict upon someone early in his childhood. After his parents suffered injuries in an auto accident that involved a vehicle defect, his childhood would never be the same. His feelings of helplessness in the aftermath of the accident left a mark on him.
Raised by a father who happened to be a dentist, Charles Buist spent much time in the office where his father worked as he grew up. As a result, he eventually began to work as a dental assistant at a young age. However, in witnessing cases where patients came to his father after being recieiving dental injuries, Charles Buist was exposed to the harsh reality of careless or even reckless dental practices. Driven to give them a voice and guide them toward justice, he eventually pursued a career as a trial lawyer after he attended law school.
“As a personal injury attorney, taking on big corporations and insurance companies presents some of the most daunting challenges in my practice,” Buist says. “These entities often have vast resources and teams of experienced lawyers at their disposal, making them formidable opponents in legal battles.”
However, Buist says that by building strong cases supported by compelling evidence and leveraging his negotiation skills honed over years of practice, he has challenged opposing parties and secured favorable outcomes for his clients. Buist says that his commitment to treating his clients like family drives him to dedicate himself fully to their cases, which range from everything from automobile accidents, slips and falls, and even cases involving dog bites.
Buist has been recognized for this dedication as a Rising Star Lawyer by Super Lawyers and a Top 40 Under 50 by the National Trial Lawyers in 2023. He was also selected for inclusion in the Super Lawyers Rising Star list in Florida, which is awarded only to 2.5% of the lawyers in the state.
At the Spetsas Buist Accident Injury Lawyers firm of Orlando, Florida, Buist and the attorneys he works alongside fight for their clients’ rights no matter the circumstances and work to ensure that their clients receive not just the best care but also feel safe and secure. With personalized legal services and client support services provided by attorneys with unique experience in their fields of practice, Buist and his fellow attorneys work to make things right.
Their website—which clearly states the “hard reality” that they cannot take your pain away—states that they will never stop fighting to ensure that your voice is heard.
Located across from Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando, Florida, Spetsas Buist Accident Injury Lawyers is ready to help take on your case. You can request a free consultation on their website—and if they can help you, they will do everything in their power to fight for you.