Charles Buist Fights for Your Rights at Spetsas Buist Accident Injury Lawyers

Charles Buist experienced the hardships that an auto accident can inflict upon someone early in his childhood. After his parents suffered injuries in an auto accident that involved a vehicle defect, his childhood would never be the same. His feelings of helplessness in the aftermath of the accident left a mark on him.

Raised by a father who happened to be a dentist, Charles Buist spent much time in the office where his father worked as he grew up. As a result, he eventually began to work as a dental assistant at a young age. However, in witnessing cases where patients came to his father after being recieiving dental injuries, Charles Buist was exposed to the harsh reality of careless or even reckless dental practices. Driven to give them a voice and guide them toward justice, he eventually pursued a career as a trial lawyer after he attended law school.

“As a personal injury attorney, taking on big corporations and insurance companies presents some of the most daunting challenges in my practice,” Buist says. “These entities often have vast resources and teams of experienced lawyers at their disposal, making them formidable opponents in legal battles.”