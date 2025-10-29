or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Charli D'Amelio
NEWS

Charli D'Amelio Ditches Her Clothes as She Channels Cher for Epic Halloween Costume

charli damelio cher halloween costume
Source: MEGA

Charli D'Amelio channeled Cher for Halloween and ditched her clothes for the look.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 29 2025, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

Charli D’Amelio just dropped one of the boldest Halloween looks of the year — and fans are losing it.

image of Charli D’Amelio dressed up as Cher for Halloween.
Source: MEGA

Charli D’Amelio dressed up as Cher for Halloween.

The TikTok superstar transformed into Cher for a stunning recreation of the singer’s iconic fairy-style photoshoot shot by legendary photographer Harry Langdon. In the first shot, D’Amelio appeared nearly nude, with long silver hair cascading across her chest and dramatic iridescent wings behind her. The entire setup perfectly mirrors Cher’s glamorous late ’70s photos.

In the post's caption, the 21-year-old wrote, “you’ve probably noticed already that I’m dressed like a grown up.. i apologize to the academy, and I promise I will never do it again – cher part 1 of 3. the iconic cher photographed by Harry Langdon.”

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram
Once the photos went live, fans instantly hit the comments section to hype her up.

“I LOVEEEE,” Olivia Alboher raved.

One fan cheered, “CHARLI GRACE YESSSSSSS.”

“OMG OMG OMG,” another reacted.

And someone else admitted, “I quite literally have no words.”

D'Amelio, who has been glowing lately, recently explained exactly how she keeps her skin fresh.

“[CeraVe] has always been there to help me get back to my normal [routine] and it’s shown me that less is more. You don’t always need to do the crazy hundred step skincare routine. Sometimes it just takes a good cleanser and moisturizer to achieve the skin you want,” she told PureWow Beauty.

image of The Broadway star wore wings and silver hair inspired by a famous photoshoot.
Source: MEGA

The Broadway star wore wings and silver hair inspired by a famous photoshoot.

MORE ON:
Charli D'Amelio

The influencer also confessed one beauty movement she wants gone for good.

“A trend I wish would go away is the cortisol face, where you need these ‘eight products’ to look your best. I’m so sick of that. Just take care of yourself the best you can. I don’t think that buying everything you see off the TikTok shop is needed to achieve the goals you want. Really, I do think less is more,” she said, calling out TikTok’s obsession with face-debloating hacks.

Outside of her social media world, D’Amelio has also been putting in major work on Broadway. She joined the cast of the hit musical & Juliet in October 2024, stepping into the dance-heavy role of Charmian.

image of The influencer said she keeps her skincare routine simple.
Source: MEGA

The influencer said she keeps her skincare routine simple.

After being on Broadway, it has changed the way she does her makeup.

image of Charli D’Amelio recently performed in a Broadway musical.
Source: MEGA

Charli D’Amelio recently performed in a Broadway musical.

“For the majority of the show, I would end up with bronzer and blush sweat marks down [my face] because we’re dancing hard. Sometimes the makeup doesn’t always hold up, so it’s been quite a journey of figuring out exactly what we [dancers] need to be able to have the best shows we can. My secret now is applying One/Size ‘Til Dawn Setting Spray and skipping primer. I personally find that a lot of primers clog my pores and upset my skin. Now, I just stick with my moisturizer as a base and setting spray,” she revealed.

