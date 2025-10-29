Article continues below advertisement

Charli D’Amelio just dropped one of the boldest Halloween looks of the year — and fans are losing it.

Source: MEGA Charli D’Amelio dressed up as Cher for Halloween.

The TikTok superstar transformed into Cher for a stunning recreation of the singer’s iconic fairy-style photoshoot shot by legendary photographer Harry Langdon. In the first shot, D’Amelio appeared nearly nude, with long silver hair cascading across her chest and dramatic iridescent wings behind her. The entire setup perfectly mirrors Cher’s glamorous late ’70s photos.

In the post's caption, the 21-year-old wrote, “you’ve probably noticed already that I’m dressed like a grown up.. i apologize to the academy, and I promise I will never do it again – cher part 1 of 3. the iconic cher photographed by Harry Langdon.”

Once the photos went live, fans instantly hit the comments section to hype her up. “I LOVEEEE,” Olivia Alboher raved. One fan cheered, “CHARLI GRACE YESSSSSSS.” “OMG OMG OMG,” another reacted. And someone else admitted, “I quite literally have no words.”

D'Amelio, who has been glowing lately, recently explained exactly how she keeps her skin fresh. “[CeraVe] has always been there to help me get back to my normal [routine] and it’s shown me that less is more. You don’t always need to do the crazy hundred step skincare routine. Sometimes it just takes a good cleanser and moisturizer to achieve the skin you want,” she told PureWow Beauty.

Source: MEGA The Broadway star wore wings and silver hair inspired by a famous photoshoot.

The influencer also confessed one beauty movement she wants gone for good. “A trend I wish would go away is the cortisol face, where you need these ‘eight products’ to look your best. I’m so sick of that. Just take care of yourself the best you can. I don’t think that buying everything you see off the TikTok shop is needed to achieve the goals you want. Really, I do think less is more,” she said, calling out TikTok’s obsession with face-debloating hacks.

Outside of her social media world, D’Amelio has also been putting in major work on Broadway. She joined the cast of the hit musical & Juliet in October 2024, stepping into the dance-heavy role of Charmian.

Source: MEGA The influencer said she keeps her skincare routine simple.

After being on Broadway, it has changed the way she does her makeup.

Source: MEGA Charli D’Amelio recently performed in a Broadway musical.