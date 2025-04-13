or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Charli D'Amelio
OK LogoPHOTOS

Charli D'Amelio Frees the Nipple for Sultry Look at Coachella: Hot Photos

photo of Charli D'Amelio
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio proudly teased her nipples in several Instagram photos.

By:

April 13 2025, Published 4:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Charli D’Amelio gave a little more than a sneak peek at Coachella.

Ahead of week one of the music festival, the TikTok star posed for racy photos, posted to her Instagram. As she wore an all-black ensemble featuring a crop top and tiny shorts, D’Amelio’s nipples peered out of her small-fitted garment.

The star proudly took several selfies with her nipples out in the open. Fans of the 20-year-old weren’t shocked, though, as it’s not the first, and likely not the last, time she’ll free the nipple.

Article continues below advertisement
charli damelio nipple sultry coachella
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

A fan joked about how the celeb 'loves to show the pepperoni.'

Article continues below advertisement

“We’ve all been waiting!” one exclaimed in the star’s Instagram comments.

“Man, she loves showing the pepperoni,” quipped another.

“I just love her confidence and all of her Coachella looks omg,” a third wrote.

In a separate social media post, D’Amelio shared a video of behind-the-scenes footage of her taking the risqué pictures. The clip also featured a glimpse of her and her girlfriends attending Lady Gaga’s performance on Friday, April 11.

Article continues below advertisement
tiktok star charli damelio nipple sultry coachella
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio is no stranger to freeing the nipple.

Article continues below advertisement

By now, the & Juliet celebrity has become accustomed to putting her b------ on display. In many of her Instagram posts, she teases her nipples by going braless. She even sported the now-iconic look during Coachella in 2024.

After receiving some backlash last year, D’Amelio took to TikTok to respond. “I just really need to admit this to you guys, I actually do have nipples,” she joked. “And, I mean, that’s really, like, all I can really say about this right now.”

MORE ON:
Charli D'Amelio

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
charli damelio nipple sultry coachella photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

The star enjoyed the first weekend of Coachella with a group of girlfriends.

Article continues below advertisement

The celeb’s nipples aren’t her only thirst traps, either. Her toned abs and curvy hips are often displayed via social media. However, her recent gig on Broadway lurked its way onto the ‘gram, where D’Amelio could be seen in more clothes than she’s used to wearing.

D’Amelio starred in the musical & Juliet from October 29, 2024, to April 6, but has extended her engagement with the production until September.

The TikTok star snagged the dance-heavy role of Charmion in the play, which tells the story of what it would have been like if Juliet hadn’t killed herself at the end of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

Article continues below advertisement
charli damelio frees nipple sultry coachella photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

The star is currently starring in '& Juliet' on Broadway.

After securing her role in the show, D’Amelio shared a heartfelt thanks to her supporters, saying she’s always wanted to make it on Broadway. “This has been my ultimate dream ever since I was a little girl, but it always felt like something I could only admire from a distance, never imagining I’d actually get to be part of it. And now, here I am, starting this amazing new chapter in my life and cherishing every second,” she wrote via Instagram.

“I honestly can't find the right words to describe just how much this means to me. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way,” D’Amelio added.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.