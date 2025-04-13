Charli D'Amelio Frees the Nipple for Sultry Look at Coachella: Hot Photos
Charli D’Amelio gave a little more than a sneak peek at Coachella.
Ahead of week one of the music festival, the TikTok star posed for racy photos, posted to her Instagram. As she wore an all-black ensemble featuring a crop top and tiny shorts, D’Amelio’s nipples peered out of her small-fitted garment.
The star proudly took several selfies with her nipples out in the open. Fans of the 20-year-old weren’t shocked, though, as it’s not the first, and likely not the last, time she’ll free the nipple.
“We’ve all been waiting!” one exclaimed in the star’s Instagram comments.
“Man, she loves showing the pepperoni,” quipped another.
“I just love her confidence and all of her Coachella looks omg,” a third wrote.
In a separate social media post, D’Amelio shared a video of behind-the-scenes footage of her taking the risqué pictures. The clip also featured a glimpse of her and her girlfriends attending Lady Gaga’s performance on Friday, April 11.
By now, the & Juliet celebrity has become accustomed to putting her b------ on display. In many of her Instagram posts, she teases her nipples by going braless. She even sported the now-iconic look during Coachella in 2024.
After receiving some backlash last year, D’Amelio took to TikTok to respond. “I just really need to admit this to you guys, I actually do have nipples,” she joked. “And, I mean, that’s really, like, all I can really say about this right now.”
The celeb’s nipples aren’t her only thirst traps, either. Her toned abs and curvy hips are often displayed via social media. However, her recent gig on Broadway lurked its way onto the ‘gram, where D’Amelio could be seen in more clothes than she’s used to wearing.
D’Amelio starred in the musical & Juliet from October 29, 2024, to April 6, but has extended her engagement with the production until September.
The TikTok star snagged the dance-heavy role of Charmion in the play, which tells the story of what it would have been like if Juliet hadn’t killed herself at the end of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.
After securing her role in the show, D’Amelio shared a heartfelt thanks to her supporters, saying she’s always wanted to make it on Broadway. “This has been my ultimate dream ever since I was a little girl, but it always felt like something I could only admire from a distance, never imagining I’d actually get to be part of it. And now, here I am, starting this amazing new chapter in my life and cherishing every second,” she wrote via Instagram.
“I honestly can't find the right words to describe just how much this means to me. I’m deeply grateful to everyone who has supported me along the way,” D’Amelio added.