Charli D'Amelio's Family Rift Explained: What Is Going On?

Charli D'Amelio severed ties with her family's company, Be Happy Snacks, following an alleged financial dispute between the TikTok star and her parents.

Scroll down to learn more about the alleged conflict within the D'Amelio family.

The D'Amelios became one of the world's most popular celebrity families after Charli rose to fame on TikTok . Recently, however, they sparked rumors of a possible fallout due to an alleged financial dispute.

Is there tension between Charli D'Amelio and her parents , Marc and Heidi D'Amelio ?

The D'Amelios first fueled family feud rumors when a Reddit user noticed that Charli and her parents unfollowed each other on Instagram in October 2025. They all still follow Charli's older sister, Dixie , on the platform as of July 17.

On May 30, Deuxmoi released a report citing sources who claimed the TikTok star discovered that several million dollars meant to secure her financial future had been moved from accounts opened while her parents handled her career.

According to the insiders, the dispute had "caused a major rift with the family," with Dixie siding with Marc and Heidi.

Deuxmoi clarified the claims had not been independently verified at the time.

Celebrity hairstylist TerraRose Puncerelli, who has worked with Heidi several times, commented, "I would strongly encourage everyone to not believe everything you read on the Internet."

Marc also responded to the report in the comments, saying "no one called [him] for an interview" and that the allegation was "not true."

"We love Charli but she is being manipulated and I have the receipts," he said. "Over the last six years we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight."

He later went live on Instagram to address the situation. He alleged Charli's business manager who sees his daughter as a "cash cow" was "manipulating her."

"Do you know how I communicate with my daughter, Charli? Through her lawyer, Joe. He did tell me yesterday when I talked to him that she's doing fine. So thanks Joe, appreciate it," he divulged. "We're destroyed, man. We're freaking devastated. We want Charli back. We love her."

Additionally, Marc told People there was "nothing to say except the report is 100 percent not true."