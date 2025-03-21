Heidi D'Amelio Doesn't Know If Her Family Was 'Made' for Reality Television After Show's End: 'We Weren't Feeling It'

The family's matriarch, Heidi D'Amelio , reveals why their Hulu series didn't move forward after three seasons while opening up about her health and wellness during an exclusive chat with OK! in line with her partnership with Evie Ring .

"We got to the place where we weren't feeling it, [the kids] weren't feeling it and we were like, 'Yeah, let's move on,'" Heidi explains, hinting the famous family would "love to produce other shows or get involved in different ways" other than having to be the ones in front of the camera.

The 53-year-old admits she and husband Marc D'Amelio , 56, as well as daughters Dixie , 23, and Charli, 20, were all "happy to watch that chapter" close, noting: "I don't know if we're made for something like that. I mean, we were happy we did it — especially the first season. [It] was so raw and real. It was just our life at the time."

In her family's next phase of life, Heidi and Marc are empty nesters — with Dixie traveling the world and Charli starring in the ensemble of Broadway's & Juliet in New York City .

Heidi says she's been told she "needs to be on Traitors," however, the former model thinks she's "more of a Special Forces kind of girl."

"I miss them when they go, but, this is so good for Charli," Heidi confesses. "This is sort of her freshman year of college away that she didn't have. This is all that I've wanted for them. Go and do your thing. I raised [them] to be grounded but also gave [them] wings to fly."

"Go live — that's [what] you are [supposed to be doing] in your early twenties. Go live your life. I moved to New York City — I'm from Louisiana — when I was 25 and that's when I really grew as a person," she recalls. "And that's what I want for them. Meet people, see different lifestyles. Live your life. So, I love it. It's been so great as a parent to watch them fly and to know that we are connected and we're family. It's family first always."