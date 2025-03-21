Heidi D'Amelio Doesn't Know If Her Family Was 'Made' for Reality Television After Show's End: 'We Weren't Feeling It'
The D'Amelio's were "happy" when their time on reality television came to an end.
The family's matriarch, Heidi D'Amelio, reveals why their Hulu series didn't move forward after three seasons while opening up about her health and wellness during an exclusive chat with OK! in line with her partnership with Evie Ring.
The 53-year-old admits she and husband Marc D'Amelio, 56, as well as daughters Dixie, 23, and Charli, 20, were all "happy to watch that chapter" close, noting: "I don't know if we're made for something like that. I mean, we were happy we did it — especially the first season. [It] was so raw and real. It was just our life at the time."
"We got to the place where we weren't feeling it, [the kids] weren't feeling it and we were like, 'Yeah, let's move on,'" Heidi explains, hinting the famous family would "love to produce other shows or get involved in different ways" other than having to be the ones in front of the camera.
Heidi says she's been told she "needs to be on Traitors," however, the former model thinks she's "more of a Special Forces kind of girl."
In her family's next phase of life, Heidi and Marc are empty nesters — with Dixie traveling the world and Charli starring in the ensemble of Broadway's & Juliet in New York City.
"I miss them when they go, but, this is so good for Charli," Heidi confesses. "This is sort of her freshman year of college away that she didn't have. This is all that I've wanted for them. Go and do your thing. I raised [them] to be grounded but also gave [them] wings to fly."
"Go live — that's [what] you are [supposed to be doing] in your early twenties. Go live your life. I moved to New York City — I'm from Louisiana — when I was 25 and that's when I really grew as a person," she recalls. "And that's what I want for them. Meet people, see different lifestyles. Live your life. So, I love it. It's been so great as a parent to watch them fly and to know that we are connected and we're family. It's family first always."
Now that her family's lives aren't unfolding under the camera, Heidi has been extra-focused on her fitness journey, which is why she's decided to partner with Evie Ring — a device designed specifically for women's health, which can now be automatically imported into Apple Health, enabling users to view information from both platforms in one location.
Her favorite part? The smart ring's ability to track her sleep schedule.
"Prioritizing my sleep has been the number one thing that I love about this ring because everything else is affected by whether I've rested enough or not," she shares. "It starts there for me. It sounds dramatic, but it has changed my life because I am prioritizing my sleep. Not just, 'Oh, I need to get a good sleep tonight.' I've done that for years."
She continues: "You have something that's tracking it and when you go to the app, it shows you all the sleep zones, how long you were in each one and what your vitals were while you were sleeping. I noticed when I don't hit my steps, I don't sleep as well."
Heidi mentions how at 53, she's "learned how important the data is."
In the Evie Ring app, you can log your mood and symptoms, she details, emphasizing how it's "especially" beneficial "for women."
"Your mood... are you depressed? Like, 'Oh my god, I've logged that I'm depressed five out of the seven days this week. I gotta figure out what's going on.' Symptoms, cramps, low back pain, there's tons of symptoms," Heidi adds.
"We don't talk about this stuff enough and how important this data is," the Dancing With the Stars alum declares. "You can look at it and be like, 'Wait, something's going on.' I gotta do a check-in with my doctor or with myself. If you've been down, all of that stuff matters for overall wellness. Be able to help yourself instead of just like, 'I don't feel good. I don't know, I feel off.' Alright, let's dig into that. What does that mean?"