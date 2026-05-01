or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Charli D'Amelio
OK LogoPHOTOS

Charli D'Amelio Bares Her Curves in Tiny Black Leather Mini Dress While Celebrating Her 22nd Birthday: Photos

Photo of Charli D’Amelio
Source: MEGA; @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio celebrated her 22nd birthday in a daring leather mini dress.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 1 2026, Published 5:47 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Charli D'Amelio brought the heat for her 22nd birthday.

The Dancing With the Stars winner proved she's all grown up in new photos shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 30, ringing in the milestone in a tiny leather dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Charli D'Amelio Posed in Leather Mini Dress

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Charli D'Amelio showed off her legs in a leather dress.
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio showed off her legs in a leather dress.

"22 !" the social media star captioned the sultry post.

D'Amelio opted for a dramatic all-black look for her birthday, wearing a body-hugging strapless dress that featured a dangerously high slit.

She draped a coordinating cropped jacket over her shoulders, finishing the outfit with black peep-toe ankle-strap stilettos.

The influencer wore her dark hair straight, pairing it with a bold lip and bright pink blush.

Article continues below advertisement

Charli D'Amelio Turned 22

Photo of Charli D'Amelio turned 22 on May 1.
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio turned 22 on May 1.

D'Amelio marked her 22nd birthday on May 1, and many of the starlet's followers chimed in the comments section to share their well-wishes.

"Happy birthday Chucki ✨," wrote Mark Ballas, her Dancing with the Stars partner and Traitors star, while another fan added, "Are you feeling 22??? Happy bday 🎂❤️."

"I remember ur 16th bday sweatshirts so vividly wow time flies," a third added.

MORE ON:
Charli D'Amelio

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charli D'Amelio Rose to Fame on TikTok

Photo of Charli D'Amelio was only 15 when her popularity ignited on TikTok.
Source: MEGA

Charli D'Amelio was only 15 when her popularity ignited on TikTok.

D'Amelio rose to fame in 2020 and was only 15 when she became the most followed person on TikTok.

The star currently holds more than 157 million followers on TikTok, after being the first creator to surpass both the 50 million and 100 million follower milestones.

The content creator's success has translated into mainstream media, with her family's Hulu series The D'Amelio Show and a role in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical & Juliet.

Charli D'Amelio Opened Up About Online Pressures as One of World's Most Followed TikTokers

Photo of Charli D'Amelio admitted it was 'difficult' to be authentic online when dealing with confidence issues.
Source: MEGA

Charli D'Amelio admitted it was 'difficult' to be authentic online when dealing with confidence issues.

“I was so young when I started doing this, and there were so many paths I could’ve taken,” she told Time, after being named on the outlet's list of top creators in 2025. “I’m really happy with how it’s turned out. Who would’ve thought posting on TikTok could help get me on Broadway?”

That same year, the TikTok star opened up about the pressure of constantly sharing her life online while dealing with self-doubt.

"I was making videos every single day, and I was also developing some pretty severe cystic acne at the same time," she told People in June 2025. "It was incredibly difficult to kind of balance being authentic and also having self-confidence."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.