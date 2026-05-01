Charli D'Amelio Bares Her Curves in Tiny Black Leather Mini Dress While Celebrating Her 22nd Birthday: Photos

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Charli D'Amelio brought the heat for her 22nd birthday. The Dancing With the Stars winner proved she's all grown up in new photos shared via Instagram on Thursday, April 30, ringing in the milestone in a tiny leather dress.

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Charli D'Amelio Posed in Leather Mini Dress

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio showed off her legs in a leather dress.

"22 !" the social media star captioned the sultry post. D'Amelio opted for a dramatic all-black look for her birthday, wearing a body-hugging strapless dress that featured a dangerously high slit. She draped a coordinating cropped jacket over her shoulders, finishing the outfit with black peep-toe ankle-strap stilettos. The influencer wore her dark hair straight, pairing it with a bold lip and bright pink blush.

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Charli D'Amelio Turned 22

Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D'Amelio turned 22 on May 1.

D'Amelio marked her 22nd birthday on May 1, and many of the starlet's followers chimed in the comments section to share their well-wishes. "Happy birthday Chucki ✨," wrote Mark Ballas, her Dancing with the Stars partner and Traitors star, while another fan added, "Are you feeling 22??? Happy bday 🎂❤️." "I remember ur 16th bday sweatshirts so vividly wow time flies," a third added.

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Charli D'Amelio Rose to Fame on TikTok

Source: MEGA Charli D'Amelio was only 15 when her popularity ignited on TikTok.

D'Amelio rose to fame in 2020 and was only 15 when she became the most followed person on TikTok. The star currently holds more than 157 million followers on TikTok, after being the first creator to surpass both the 50 million and 100 million follower milestones. The content creator's success has translated into mainstream media, with her family's Hulu series The D'Amelio Show and a role in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical & Juliet.

Charli D'Amelio Opened Up About Online Pressures as One of World's Most Followed TikTokers

Source: MEGA Charli D'Amelio admitted it was 'difficult' to be authentic online when dealing with confidence issues.