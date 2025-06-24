Charli D'Amelio Nearly Has a Nip Slip in Tiny Black Dress: Watch
Charli D’Amelio is taking TikTok by storm again as she nearly popped out of her outfit in her latest video.
The 21-year-old influencer posted a playful Reel where she lip-synched to Demi Lovato’s “La La Land” while rocking a plunging black peplum top and skimpy shorts.
Inside a bathroom with her friend, D’Amelio strategically held the top in place as she mouthed the lyrics, “Who said I can't wear my Converse with my dress? Well, baby, that's just me.”
This isn't the first time she’s pushed the fashion limits lately.
Just last month, the TikTok star went viral for dancing in a sheer white halter top — without a bra — while grooving to “Wait For a Minute” by Tyga and Justin Bieber. She paired the risqué look with a silver chain belt and a see-through black skirt.
D'Amelio wasn’t dancing solo as her & Juliet costar Maya Boyd also joined the fun, sporting a camo bra top and baggy pants as the two busted moves together in what fans recognized as a throwback to Coachella.
As of late, the star has made a big leap from social media queen to Broadway star. She joined the cast of & Juliet, a jukebox musical filled with Max Martin bangers, from “…Baby One More Time” to “Roar.”
"I'm very, very lucky with this transition," D'Amelio shared with USA Today in March. "When I joined the cast, I was alongside 12 new cast members. So it wasn't just me in the rehearsal room."
Surprisingly, being center stage was not something she often thought about.
"My dream was never to be the focal," she admitted. "I wanted to be a backup dancer. I wanted to support and be a part of a community. I love being a part of a group that just shows art."
For the reality star, joining a cast of newcomers made the experience feel like a true team effort.
"You really just go through it together," she said. "It's all of our first times. A lot of us just moved to New York. A lot of people were fresh out of college, so we're all coming from different places. It's not just your co-workers. It really is such a family.”
She also revealed how the character of Juliet hit close to home.
"I turned 15 and my life completely turned upside down," she explained. "I had achieved everything that I had wanted by the time I was 16. And then I was like, 'What do I do now?'"
Taking on Broadway turned out to be just what she needed.
"When I was in L.A., I wasn't on a very strict schedule," D'Amelio shared. "Now my life is very structured and I love that. That's personally the type of life that I thrive on."