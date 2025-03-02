PHOTOS Charli XCX Claps Back at Haters Complaining About Her See-Through Dress at 2025 Brit Awards — See Daring Photos Source: MEGA Charli XCX's chest was on full display in the black see-through gown she wore to the 2025 Brit Awards.

Charli XCX clapped back at ITV! On Saturday, March 1, during the 2025 Brit Awards, the “Von Dutch” singer, 32, took a dig at the British broadcasting network after they allegedly expressed their distaste for her see-through ensemble.

Source: MEGA Charli XCX critiqued British broadcaster ITV for allegedly complaining about her n------.

While onstage, the Brat artist wore a sheer black Dilara Findikoglu gown, which displayed her bare chest. “I’ve heard that [British broadcaster] ITV were complaining about my n------,” the star said during her Artist of the Year acceptance speech. “I feel like we’re in the era of free the n-----, though, right?”

“They put the clap track on, cool. Thanks for being on my side,” Charli — who showed off her curves in the unique veiled outfit — added. The songstress walked the red carpet in the revealing look alongside her fiancé, George Daniel, before sweeping at the awards show.

Source: MEGA Charli XCX won Song of the Year, Dance Act, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year at the 2025 Brit Awards.

Charli walked away with trophies for Song of the Year, Dance Act, Album of the Year and Artist of the Year. In addition to calling out the criticism about her appearance, the brunette beauty thanked those who helped her make Brat.

“I’ve always been an artist. It really takes a whole team — and they’re all sat at that table,” she gushed. “I just want to say thank you so much to the people who helped me make this record.” “George Daniel, love you, baby,” she said, giving her lover — whom she started dating in 2022 — a shout-out.

Source: MEGA Charli XCX wore a sheer Dilara Findikoglu gown to the 2025 Brit Awards.

Charli also raved about “all the artists out there, who feel like [they] don’t fit in but are brave enough to try and be rejected a million times.” “I share this with you,” she added. “Thank you so much. Keep partying.”

She later accepted the prize for Album of the Year and shared another inspiring message with the crowd. “I used to tell myself that things like this weren’t important, this kind of recognition and awards in general weren’t important,” the British musician began. “That was really easy for me to do because, until last year, I was literally never nominated for anything. Now, it’s cool to not be in that position.”

Source: MEGA Charli XCX thanked her team after winning the Artist of the Year award.

“In particular, I’ve always felt like an outsider in the industry, but particularly in the British music industry, and it feels really nice to be recognized on this album when I actually haven’t really made any sacrifices. I’ve been doing my own thing in my own corner of the industry for a minute. I’ve never really changed [and] I’ve worked with the same incredible people,” she continued. The “360” vocalist noted she wants to share her success with “all the artists who have ever felt that they need to compromise to be recognized.”