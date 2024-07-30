Jennifer Lopez Embraces 'Brat Summer' With Makeup-Free Selfie While Continuing to Ignore Ben Affleck Divorce Rumors: Photo
Jennifer Lopez is so brat — and no, we don't mean spoiled.
On Monday, July 29, the "On the Floor" singer became the latest celebrity to hop on Charli XCX's "brat summer" trend — a viral phenomenon Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign has leaned into in an attempt to appeal to a younger generation of voters.
Lopez subtly embraced the popular social media trend by re-sharing a stunning makeup-free selfie — which was initially uploaded as a regular post on her profile — via her Instagram Story and layering it over a yellow-green colored background.
The chartreuse shade has become known as the signature color of Charli XCX's Brat album and its accompanying fad.
In the "Boom Clap" singer's words, calling someone "brat" means "you are just that girl, who is a little messy, and likes to party and maybe says dumb things sometimes."
Lopez proved she's up to speed with the latest TikTok trends, as she attached audio from Charli XCX's hit song "Apple" to her "brat"-themed Instagram Story.
The 55-year-old appeared completely carefree in the gorgeous social media snap, letting her hair dry naturally while flashing a soft smile and lounging in a white crewneck sweatshirt and large statement rings.
Lopez's posts come as the Marry Me actress continues to ignore highly publicized rumors she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are headed for a split.
While neither Lopez nor Affleck have addressed rampant speculation about an alleged imminent divorce, a source recently claimed the couple is "not getting back together," as OK! previously reported.
"They have no plans to announce that they aren't a couple right now. J.Lo wanted to make it work really badly, he's just a different person to her now. They're not trying to work it out," the insider claimed.
The Shotgun Wedding actress and the Air star fueled rumors even further by spending Lopez's birthday on opposite coasts roughly one week ago.
Lopez hosted multiple celebrations for her special day in the Hamptons prior to turning 55 on Wednesday, July 24, while Affleck stayed put in Los Angeles, where he reportedly moved out of the spouses' shared marital home.
Despite heightened interest in her love life as of lately, Lopez's birthday seemed to be a success, with a second source detailing how the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker "always loves getting to spend time on the East Coast, especially during the summer, and it's been nice for her to be surrounded by friends and family who love her."
"It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start," the insider added of Lopez, who tied the knot with Affleck in July 2022, almost two decades after the pair got engaged for the first time in November 2002.