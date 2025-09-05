or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Charli XCX
PHOTOS

Charli XCX Frees the Nipple While Celebrating Movie Debut at Toronto International Film Festival: Photos

Photo of Charli XCX
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX gave a sneak peek at her nude physique in a sheer dress at the 'Erupcja' premiere in Toronto.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Charli XCX gave fans a 360 view of her body.

The singer, 33, exposed her nipples in a see-through mini dress during the Erupcja premiere Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4.

Charli bared her assets in a scandalous slip, paired with pointed-toe heels and a black shoulder bag with a long chain.

Image of Charli XCX is starting to get more involved in movies.
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX is starting to get more involved in movies.

She kept her makeup simple, except for black eyeliner applied heavily to her waterline.

The musician made her film debut in Erupcja, which played during the festival's opening night. She stars as Bethany, a London native to travels to Warsaw, Poland, with boyfriend Rob (Will Madden). There, she encounters an old friend named Nel (Lena Gora) and realizes she'd rather spend her trip with her than her lover.

Image of Charli XCX stars alongside Lena Gora.
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX stars alongside Lena Gora.

Charli walked the red carpet at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto, Canada, with Lena, who matched her costar in a black maxi with a high slit.

This year marks the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, featuring 291 global films. Erupcja debuted in the Centrepiece section of the event.

Charli XCX

Image of Charli XCX plays the lead in 'Erupcja.'
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX plays the lead in 'Erupcja.'

Director Pete Ohs told an outlet that the award-winning artist wanted to do a movie "against type" by playing a shy character.

"She does start out shy, but then she reveals that she does have some, you know, Brat within her, because I guess … once you go Brat, you don’t go back," he teased. "But it it was really cool that was what I was so glad to hear that when she gave me that response that she’s interested in doing that, I think that just again sort of speaks to her awareness of herself, her interest in trying new things, challenging, growing, learning and just intuition about what is interesting and what is cool, that perhaps we have received a lot of Charli XCX and perhaps that she has more to offer. I would say she definitely does, but this is one of those opportunities for her to show that, which I think is really great."

Charli XCX Contributes to 'Wuthering Heights' Soundtrack

Image of Charli XCX chose a racy outfit for the Toronto International Film Festival.
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX chose a racy outfit for the Toronto International Film Festival.

Charli continued to get involved in the film industry by contributing music to the upcoming Wuthering Heights. She reposted the trailer on September 4, writing, "new original songs by me for Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. in theatres february 14th. happy early valentines <3."

"Brat but it’s for wutherung heights so it’s completely different but also still brat," one person joked.

"Charli holy s---," actor Benito Skinner exclaimed.

