Charli XCX Frees the Nipple While Celebrating Movie Debut at Toronto International Film Festival: Photos Sept. 5 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Charli XCX gave fans a 360 view of her body. The singer, 33, exposed her nipples in a see-through mini dress during the Erupcja premiere Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, September 4. Charli bared her assets in a scandalous slip, paired with pointed-toe heels and a black shoulder bag with a long chain.

Source: MEGA Charli XCX is starting to get more involved in movies.

She kept her makeup simple, except for black eyeliner applied heavily to her waterline. The musician made her film debut in Erupcja, which played during the festival's opening night. She stars as Bethany, a London native to travels to Warsaw, Poland, with boyfriend Rob (Will Madden). There, she encounters an old friend named Nel (Lena Gora) and realizes she'd rather spend her trip with her than her lover.

Source: MEGA Charli XCX stars alongside Lena Gora.

Charli walked the red carpet at the TIFF Lightbox in Toronto, Canada, with Lena, who matched her costar in a black maxi with a high slit. This year marks the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, featuring 291 global films. Erupcja debuted in the Centrepiece section of the event.

Source: MEGA Charli XCX plays the lead in 'Erupcja.'

Director Pete Ohs told an outlet that the award-winning artist wanted to do a movie "against type" by playing a shy character. "She does start out shy, but then she reveals that she does have some, you know, Brat within her, because I guess … once you go Brat, you don’t go back," he teased. "But it it was really cool that was what I was so glad to hear that when she gave me that response that she’s interested in doing that, I think that just again sort of speaks to her awareness of herself, her interest in trying new things, challenging, growing, learning and just intuition about what is interesting and what is cool, that perhaps we have received a lot of Charli XCX and perhaps that she has more to offer. I would say she definitely does, but this is one of those opportunities for her to show that, which I think is really great."

Source: MEGA Charli XCX chose a racy outfit for the Toronto International Film Festival.