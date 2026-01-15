or
Article continues below advertisement
Charli XCX Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Goes Braless in Sultry Photo

Charli XCX stunned in a braless cropped top and low-rise jeans in a sultry Instagram post.

Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Charli XCX turned heads with a daring new Instagram post that left little to the imagination.

The pop star went braless while posing in a cropped white top emblazoned with green lettering, pairing the look with low-rise dark jeans that subtly revealed a thong.

The singer struck a series of sultry poses inside a retro-styled kitchen, leaning against a doorway and stretching her arms overhead as she showed off her toned figure.

Her midriff was fully on display, and the tight-fitting jeans sat low on her hips, drawing attention to the barely-there undergarment peeking above the waistband.

'Hottt'

Charli completed the look with pointed black heels and soft glam makeup, wearing her dark hair loose and parted to the side.

The sultry snaps quickly caught attention from fellow celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, who reacted in the comments by calling the look "hottt."

Other comments read, "SUCH.AN.ICON" and, "She is the moment."

Many fans also shared that they were "ready" and "sat" for the film, while others begged for it to be released in their countries.

MORE ON:
Charli XCX

Upcoming Film

The singer's post appeared to double as promotion for The Moment, which she announced will hit cinemas across Europe and Australia in the coming weeks.

The Moment, an A24 mockumentary written by Aidan Zamiri from an original idea by Charli, sees the pop star playing a fictionalized pop star as she wrestles with the pressures of fame and prepares for her first big arena tour.

The mock-style film, which also stars Rachel Sennott, Alexander Skarsgård, and even Jenner, just secured a spot in the Panorama lineup at the Berlin Film Festival this February.

Golden Globes Behind-the-Scenes

Charli’s spicy snaps come on the heels of another high-profile moment earlier this month, when the "Brat" singer shared a series of topless photos on Instagram as she prepared for the 2026 Golden Globes.

In one behind-the-scenes shot, she posed wearing only a corset and black thong while covering her chest with a clutch.

In another, the starlet turned to the side to show off her curves as she held her chest in her hands.

"Golden globesssssss (djorli fans rise!)," the singer captioned her photo dump.

At the awards show, Charli turned heads in an off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent gown featuring a black feathered bodice and a dramatic oversized bow at the waist. For her Golden Globes debut, longtime stylist Chris Horan curated the look, while she styled her hair in soft, side-parted waves.

