Charli XCX Leaves Little to the Imagination as She Goes Braless in Sultry Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX turned heads with a daring new Instagram post that left little to the imagination. The pop star went braless while posing in a cropped white top emblazoned with green lettering, pairing the look with low-rise dark jeans that subtly revealed a thong.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX posed braless in a cropped white top with green lettering.

The singer struck a series of sultry poses inside a retro-styled kitchen, leaning against a doorway and stretching her arms overhead as she showed off her toned figure. Her midriff was fully on display, and the tight-fitting jeans sat low on her hips, drawing attention to the barely-there undergarment peeking above the waistband.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charli (@charli_xcx) Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram She paired the look with low-rise dark jeans that revealed a hint of a thong.

Article continues below advertisement

'Hottt'

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram The singer leaned against a doorway in a retro-style kitchen for the shoot.

Charli completed the look with pointed black heels and soft glam makeup, wearing her dark hair loose and parted to the side. The sultry snaps quickly caught attention from fellow celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, who reacted in the comments by calling the look "hottt." Other comments read, "SUCH.AN.ICON" and, "She is the moment." Many fans also shared that they were "ready" and "sat" for the film, while others begged for it to be released in their countries.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Upcoming Film

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX completed the outfit with pointed black heels and soft glam makeup.

The singer's post appeared to double as promotion for The Moment, which she announced will hit cinemas across Europe and Australia in the coming weeks. The Moment, an A24 mockumentary written by Aidan Zamiri from an original idea by Charli, sees the pop star playing a fictionalized pop star as she wrestles with the pressures of fame and prepares for her first big arena tour. The mock-style film, which also stars Rachel Sennott, Alexander Skarsgård, and even Jenner, just secured a spot in the Panorama lineup at the Berlin Film Festival this February.

Golden Globes Behind-the-Scenes

Source: MEGA The Instagram post coincided with promotion for her upcoming film 'The Moment.'