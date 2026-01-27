or
Charli XCX Stuns in Nothing But Her Underwear and a Fur Coat After Celebrating Her Film at Sundance Film Festival: Photos

photo of Charli XCX.
Source: MEGA; @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX wowed in lingerie and a fur coat while celebrating her film 'The Moment' at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Jan. 27 2026, Published 8:05 a.m. ET

Charli XCX made a striking outfit choice in snowy Utah as she celebrated the premiere of her new film at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The singer, 33, stunned in black lingerie paired with a dramatic fur coat, sunglasses and sky-high heels, proving she can make a bold fashion statement anywhere — even in the snow.

'Snow Queen'

image of The singer stunned during her trip to Utah.
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

The singer stunned during her trip to Utah.

With a glass of champagne in hand, Charli posed effortlessly for playful photos with a snowy mountain backdrop.

She also gave fans a peek inside the luxe mountain retreat she called home during the festival, complete with a firepit and sweeping views.

"Love you sundance!!! thank youuuuuu @airbnb for the stay xx," the singer captioned her post on January 26.

Fans ran to the comments saying, "You are everything," "She is THE moment" and "You are such a snow queen."

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram
'The Moment'

image of The star premiered her new film at the Sundance Film Festival.
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

The star premiered her new film at the Sundance Film Festival.

The highlight of Charli's trip was the premiere of her new film, The Moment, at the Eccles Centre Theatre during the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

The movie — starring, produced, and co-written by Charli — is set to hit select New York and Los Angeles theaters on January 30.

The synopsis reads: "The feature film follows the life of a pop star in the lead-up to her first headline arena tour. It gives an inside look at the inner workings of the music industry and explores how subculture is mutated by commercial success."

She previously teased the film with a picture of a green credit card, writing, “The Moment and it’s a movie about brat and charli and a tour but none of it happened but maybe some of it did.”

Charli XCX

Premiere Look

image of Charli XCX posed in a fur coat.
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX posed in a fur coat.

For the premiere, Charli swapped lingerie for a sleek black two-piece suit paired with a gray-and-white striped shirt.

A black-and-white tie, her signature black stilettos, and a grey faux fur coat completed the ensemble.

'Extremely Honest'

image of Charli XCX hung out with friends in Utah.
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX hung out with friends in Utah.

Director Aidan Zamiri said of The Moment: "It was a piece of writing that captured the complexities of what it's like to achieve something that you've worked half your life for, but then to feel how fragile and how fleeting that might be. Charli is able to be extremely honest in a way that most people would be frightened of."

He continued, "A lot of our considerations were really about [how] the character of Charli in the film is not the same as the real-world Charli — she's fictional — but it's also a version of her that could have existed in some different circumstances. We wanted to make sure that everything that Charli did felt reasonable in some version of the universe."

