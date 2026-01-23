Charli XCX Shows Off Her Butt in Tiny Pair of Cheeky Leather Shorts During Snow Day: Photos
Jan. 23 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
Charli XCX didn’t let the cold stop her from showing off her assets.
The singer, 33, exposed her butt in a tiny pair of leather shorts while posing in the snow in Park City, Utah, on Friday, January 23.
Charli paired her cheeky bottoms with a cropped black sweatshirt, featuring a green “M” and the text, “the moment,” in honor of her upcoming film of the same name.
Charli XCX Starred in, Produced and Co-Wrote 'The Moment'
“More tickets for The Moment on sale now !!!!!!!!!” she captioned her photo dump.
The Moment — starring, produced and co-written by Charli — releases on Friday, January 30. She previously teased the project with a photo of a green credit card, writing, “The Moment and it’s a movie about brat and charli and a tour but none of it happened but maybe some of it did.”
Kylie Jenner will also make her acting debut in the mockumentary.
Director Aidan Zamiri said of The Moment: “It was a piece of writing that captured the complexities of what it’s like to achieve something that you’ve worked half your life for, but then to feel how fragile and how fleeting that might be. Charli is able to be extremely honest in a way that most people would be frightened of.”
He added, “A lot of our considerations were really about [how] the character of Charli in the film is not the same as the real-world Charli — she’s fictional — but it’s also a version of her that could have existed in some different circumstances. We wanted to make sure that everything that Charli did felt reasonable in some version of the universe.”
Charli XCX Sheds Light on the Music Industry in 'The Moment'
Charli, who starred in last year’s feature Erupcja, hopes to shed light on the reality of the music industry in her upcoming movie.
“Being an artist within [the industry], you really get to control every single element of what is put out about you — the angle from which your face is shot; the edits of your music videos; the edits of your product placement, photo shoots, whatever,” she said in an interview.
“That controlled final image is what the public see, but there’s this huge run up to that final place where it is a f------ mess. There are these crazy ideas being pitched by absolutely insane people who have no idea who you are as an artist. Brands will enter the room and be suggesting these absolutely bonkers concepts," the singer spilled. "You kind of think, ‘How did this even get this way far up the chain?’”