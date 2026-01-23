Charli XCX Shows Off Her Butt in Tiny Pair of Cheeky Leather Shorts During Snow Day: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Charli XCX didn’t let the cold stop her from showing off her assets. The singer, 33, exposed her butt in a tiny pair of leather shorts while posing in the snow in Park City, Utah, on Friday, January 23. Charli paired her cheeky bottoms with a cropped black sweatshirt, featuring a green “M” and the text, “the moment,” in honor of her upcoming film of the same name.

Charli XCX Starred in, Produced and Co-Wrote 'The Moment'

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX enjoyed a snow day.

“More tickets for The Moment on sale now !!!!!!!!!” she captioned her photo dump. The Moment — starring, produced and co-written by Charli — releases on Friday, January 30. She previously teased the project with a photo of a green credit card, writing, “The Moment and it’s a movie about brat and charli and a tour but none of it happened but maybe some of it did.” Kylie Jenner will also make her acting debut in the mockumentary.

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX promoted her new movie, 'The Moment.'

Director Aidan Zamiri said of The Moment: “It was a piece of writing that captured the complexities of what it’s like to achieve something that you’ve worked half your life for, but then to feel how fragile and how fleeting that might be. Charli is able to be extremely honest in a way that most people would be frightened of.”

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX's new movie hits theaters on Friday, January 30.

He added, “A lot of our considerations were really about [how] the character of Charli in the film is not the same as the real-world Charli — she’s fictional — but it’s also a version of her that could have existed in some different circumstances. We wanted to make sure that everything that Charli did felt reasonable in some version of the universe.”

Charli XCX Sheds Light on the Music Industry in 'The Moment'

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Kylie Jenner also appears in 'The Moment.'