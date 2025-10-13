Charlie Day Dishes on Upcoming 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season: 'We're Excited to Get Back'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 3:58 p.m. ET
Charlie Day is looking forward to filming It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
The actor speaks exclusively with OK! about the beloved series, launching Four Walls Whiskey with his castmates and hosting tasting events in Boston.
The Return of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
The 17th installment of the long-running FX series ended in August, but Day is eager to get back on set with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Danny Devito and Kaitlin Olson.
"We all felt like this past season was one of our best in years," he says of the tight-knit crew. "We’re excited to get back into the writer’s room."
Launching Four Walls Whiskey with Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton
In 2022, Day, McElhenney and Howerton launched Four Walls Whiskey, which was a hit. Luckily for the trio, their side hustle is more fun than having another job.
"Rob, Glenn and I have been approached by a lot of people over the years to make various things, and it never felt right to us," he explains. "When this idea came together, the Irish and American blend felt like a story we could tell in the same way that we’ve told the story of our character’s Irish American pub. As we’ve all gotten busier over the years with families and careers beyond Sunny, this has also been a fun excuse for us to get together and call it work. I’ve always enjoyed whiskey. Glenn is the expert of our group, but I like a good Irish as much as the next guy."
Meeting Fans in Boston
Day made several appearances across the city of Boston to meet with fans and have them try the whiskey at Lucky’s Lounge, Back Bay Social and the historic Lansdowne Pub after the Red Sox game. The Hollywood star even got behind the bar to pour drinks for the massive turn out.
"I grew up near here in Rhode Island, so it reminds me of going out with my friends in my early twenties," he revealed of picking the East Coast city to promote the whiskey. "I went to college in North Andover, Massachusetts at Merrimack College and did my first paid acting gig at the Huntington Theater. So, Boston just feels like home."