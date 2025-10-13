Charlie Day Dishes on Upcoming 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' Season: 'We're Excited to Get Back'

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Day is looking forward to filming It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The actor speaks exclusively with OK! about the beloved series, launching Four Walls Whiskey with his castmates and hosting tasting events in Boston.

The Return of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Source: MEGA Charlie Day says Season 17 of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' was the show's 'best' season.

The 17th installment of the long-running FX series ended in August, but Day is eager to get back on set with Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Danny Devito and Kaitlin Olson. "We all felt like this past season was one of our best in years," he says of the tight-knit crew. "We’re excited to get back into the writer’s room."

Launching Four Walls Whiskey with Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton

Source: MEGA Charlie Day started Four Walls Whiskey with Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton.

In 2022, Day, McElhenney and Howerton launched Four Walls Whiskey, which was a hit. Luckily for the trio, their side hustle is more fun than having another job. "Rob, Glenn and I have been approached by a lot of people over the years to make various things, and it never felt right to us," he explains. "When this idea came together, the Irish and American blend felt like a story we could tell in the same way that we’ve told the story of our character’s Irish American pub. As we’ve all gotten busier over the years with families and careers beyond Sunny, this has also been a fun excuse for us to get together and call it work. I’ve always enjoyed whiskey. Glenn is the expert of our group, but I like a good Irish as much as the next guy."

Meeting Fans in Boston

Source: Ian Oleksiak Charlie Day met up with fans at numerous events across Boston.