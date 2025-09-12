Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika's Surprising Cameo on Bravo's 'Summer House' Explained
Erika Kirk's appearance on Bravo’s Summer House resurfaced in a viral TikTok clip just one day after her husband Charlie Kirk’s death.
Why Was Erika Kirk on Bravo’s ‘Summer House’?
Erika was spotted on the Bravo show in a TikTok uploaded by @shannypants2 on Thursday, September 11. She appeared on Season 3 of Summer House, which aired on Bravo in 2019, after Carl Radke set her up with former cast member Jordan Verroi.
“Jordan’s probably a virgin. So I’m setting up Jordan with my friend Erika. She’s beautiful and she happens to be religious,” Carl said in a confessional, as the scene cut to Erika and Jordan meeting in a crowded NYC bar. “Jordan, if you don’t take this to the next level, g-- help you.”
Jordan was impressed by the blind date, explaining the former Miss USA had “beautiful blonde hair," and he liked "her smile,” adding, “I can tell she has not only outer beauty, but inner beauty as well.”
Later that year, Erika revealed she “turned down being a cast member for Bravo’s Summer House” to finish her degree at Liberty University in 2019.
When Did Erika Kirk Marry Charlie Kirk?
Her Summer House romance clearly didn’t go anywhere, as Erika went on to marry her late husband in 2021. The pair welcomed two children before Charlie died in 2025.
What Happened to Charlie Kirk?
Kirk, who was known for being an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump, was speaking to a large audience at Utah Valley University as a part of his American Comeback Tour on September 10.
Roughly twenty minutes into his speech, Kirk was shot by a bullet that reportedly came from 200 feet away. In the viral video, the conservative activist can be seen grabbing his neck and collapsing as panicked students sprinted for cover.
The Illinois native was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. He was 31.
Charlie's killer is believed to be 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, a Utah resident.
Donald Trump Reached Out to Erika Kirk
“I spoke to Erika, his wife. And we had a long talk,” Trump told reporters on September 11. “And she’s devastated. She is absolutely devastated, as you can imagine.”
Two days after her husband’s death, Erika was seen holding a rosary in her hand as she fought back tears while escorting Charlie’s body to a chapel in Arizona.