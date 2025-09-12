Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika's Surprising Cameo on Bravo's 'Summer House' Explained

Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika's appearance on Bravo’s 'Summer House' resurfaced in a viral TikTok clip just one day after the activist's death.

Erika Kirk' s appearance on Bravo’s Summer House resurfaced in a viral TikTok clip just one day after her husband Charlie Kirk’s death.

Erika was spotted on the Bravo show in a TikTok uploaded by @shannypants2 on Thursday, September 11. She appeared on Season 3 of Summer House, which aired on Bravo in 2019, after Carl Radke set her up with former cast member Jordan Verroi.

“Jordan’s probably a virgin. So I’m setting up Jordan with my friend Erika. She’s beautiful and she happens to be religious,” Carl said in a confessional, as the scene cut to Erika and Jordan meeting in a crowded NYC bar. “Jordan, if you don’t take this to the next level, g-- help you.”

Jordan was impressed by the blind date, explaining the former Miss USA had “beautiful blonde hair," and he liked "her smile,” adding, “I can tell she has not only outer beauty, but inner beauty as well.”

Later that year, Erika revealed she “turned down being a cast member for Bravo’s Summer House” to finish her degree at Liberty University in 2019.