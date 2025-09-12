or
Charlie Kirk's Suspected Killer Identified as Tyler Robinson, 22 — See Alleged Photo of Assassin's Face

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk and his alleged assassin.
Source: MEGA; @breaking911/X

Charlie Kirk was assassinated at age 31 on Wednesday, September 10.

Sept. 12 2025, Published 9:36 a.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's suspected killer has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson — a Utah resident.

The accused assassin's identity was exposed shortly after President Donald Trump revealed that the man believed to murder Kirk had been taken into police custody. Alleged photos of Robinson quickly surfaced on social media after his name was announced to the public.

Kirk was shot dead in the neck at age 31 on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at an event for his organization Turning Point USA at Utah Valley University.

Source: @Breaking911/X

Law enforcement sources revealed to Daily Mail on Friday, September 12, that Robinson was the individual in police custody as the alleged assassin who killed Kirk from the rooftop of a building on the Utah college campus.

Robinson was allegedly turned in by his father after either confessing to the killing or implying he had carried it out. His dad, a veteran of the Washington County Sheriff's Department, per public records, contacted authorities and secured his son so police could take him into custody.

According to insiders, Robinson was a student at Utah State University on a scholarship. The family lives in a $600,000 six-bedroom home in Washington, Utah — located roughly 260 miles south of where Kirk was shot dead in Orem.

Source: @Breaking911/X

He was reportedly taken into custody at around 11 p.m. local time in Utah on Thursday night, September 11.

Trump was the one to break news of Kirk's suspected killer being in custody during an in-person appearance on Fox & Friends early Friday morning.

"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him," the president of the United States revealed, admitting he had only been informed of the update five minutes before the interview began.

MORE ON:
Charlie Kirk

Right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was murdered while speaking at Utah Valley University.

"Somebody who was very close to him turned him in," Trump noted, claiming the individual was a "person of faith" and "a minister who was involved with law enforcement."

With new source information, it seems the person Trump had been describing was Robinson's father — who served 27 years at the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

"The father convinced the son, 'this is it,'" the POTUS disclosed.

Donald Trump 'hopes' Charlie Kirk's killer receives the death penalty.

"I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump declared of the suspect.

Speaking fondly of the late right-wing political activist, Trump expressed: "Charlie Kirk was the finest person. He didn't deserve this."

Shortly after Kirk's death, Trump announced that he would be posthumously awarding the Turning Point USA co-founder with the Presidential Medal of Freedom — one of the nation's highest honors.

Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

Kirk was a close friend and "like a little brother" to the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

"Don said to me, 'he's sort of like a son to you,'" the U.S. commander-in-chief shared while at Fox's Manhattan studio on Friday.

Trump was one of the first to confirm Kirk had died on Wednesday, writing via Truth Social: "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

