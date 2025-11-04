Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Says She 'Doesn't Want' an Apology From Jimmy Kimmel Unless It's Heartfelt: 'I Don't Need It'

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is speaking out on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show being temporarily suspended over the comments he made about her husband Charlie Kirk's September 10 murder. In a preview for the widow's Wednesday, November 5, talk with her late spouse's friend Jesse Watters, the Fox News star asked, "Jimmy Kimmel lied about your husband's murder and didn't really apologize. What would you say to Jimmy Kimmel?"

Erika Kirk Reveals What She Would Say to Jimmy Kimmel

Source: @foxnews/youtube Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, said she 'doesn't want' an apology from Jimmy Kimmel unless he's truly sorry.

"The same thing I told Sinclair," she replied, referring to the broadcast company that made the suspension decision. "They asked — I never really told anybody this — they asked, 'Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on his show? How can we make it right?'"

The mom-of-two responded through her team, who thanked Sinclair for their note but told them, "This is not our issue, not our mess." "If you want to say 'I'm sorry' to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it," Erika continued. "I don't want it. I don't need it."

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?

Source: mega 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended from September 17 through September 22 for the comments the host made about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

As OK! reported, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended from September 17 through September 22 after the remarks he made on the September 15 episode of his show. "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Jimmy said, referring to Charlie's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, despite there being no evidence he voted for Donald Trump.

Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram Erika Kirk declined the opportunity to appear on Jimmy Kimmel's show amid the drama.

Nexstar soon confirmed its "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show," as "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk." On September 22, they announced the late-night program would resume but emphasized Jimmy's comments were "ill-timed and thus insensitive."

The Comedian's Emotional Return to TV

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube The late-night host never formally apologized to Erika Kirk.