or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Erika Kirk
OK LogoPolitics

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Says She 'Doesn't Want' an Apology From Jimmy Kimmel Unless It's Heartfelt: 'I Don't Need It'

Split photo of Erika Kirk and Jimmy Kimmel
Source: @foxnews/youtube;mega

Erika Kirk was asked what she would like to say to Jimmy Kimmel.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 4 2025, Published 4:36 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk is speaking out on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show being temporarily suspended over the comments he made about her husband Charlie Kirk's September 10 murder.

In a preview for the widow's Wednesday, November 5, talk with her late spouse's friend Jesse Watters, the Fox News star asked, "Jimmy Kimmel lied about your husband's murder and didn't really apologize. What would you say to Jimmy Kimmel?"

Article continues below advertisement

Erika Kirk Reveals What She Would Say to Jimmy Kimmel

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, said she 'doesn't want' an apology from Jimmy Kimmel unless he's truly sorry.
Source: @foxnews/youtube

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, said she 'doesn't want' an apology from Jimmy Kimmel unless he's truly sorry.

"The same thing I told Sinclair," she replied, referring to the broadcast company that made the suspension decision. "They asked — I never really told anybody this — they asked, 'Do you want Jimmy to give you an apology? Do you want to be on his show? How can we make it right?'"

Article continues below advertisement

The mom-of-two responded through her team, who thanked Sinclair for their note but told them, "This is not our issue, not our mess."

"If you want to say 'I'm sorry' to someone who's grieving, go right ahead. But if that's not in your heart, don't do it," Erika continued. "I don't want it. I don't need it."

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Jimmy Kimmel Say About Charlie Kirk?

MORE ON:
Erika Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended from September 17 through September 22 for the comments the host made about Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Source: mega

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended from September 17 through September 22 for the comments the host made about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

As OK! reported, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended from September 17 through September 22 after the remarks he made on the September 15 episode of his show.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Jimmy said, referring to Charlie's suspected shooter, Tyler Robinson, despite there being no evidence he voted for Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Erika Kirk declined the opportunity to appear on Jimmy Kimmel's show amid the drama.
Source: @mrserikakirk/instagram

Erika Kirk declined the opportunity to appear on Jimmy Kimmel's show amid the drama.

Nexstar soon confirmed its "owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show," as "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk."

On September 22, they announced the late-night program would resume but emphasized Jimmy's comments were "ill-timed and thus insensitive."

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian's Emotional Return to TV

Photo of The late-night host never formally apologized to Erika Kirk.
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

The late-night host never formally apologized to Erika Kirk.

The Emmy winner was visibly emotional upon his return to the small screen.

“It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man," the comic stated as he choked up. "This show is not important. What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.