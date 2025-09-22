Jimmy Kimmel's Talk Show Returns as ABC Calls Comedian's Jokes About Charlie Kirk 'Ill-Timed' and 'Insensitive'
Sept. 22 2025, Published 4:01 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel Live! is returning to television screens after the late-night show's suspension caused fears about a war on free speech.
ABC confirmed Jimmy Kimmel's beloved talk series will resume on Tuesday night, September 23, nearly one week after the network pulled the comedian's gig off air due to comments he made about Charlie Kirk's assassination and President Donald Trump.
"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive," the Walt Disney Company declared in a statement to press on Monday, September 22.
"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," the message concluded.
Kimmel has yet to speak publicly since his late-night talk show was abruptly suspended by Nexstar and ABC amid Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr's threats to revoke ABC affiliate licenses over comments the comedian made about Kirk being murdered on Wednesday, September 10.
The move to halt Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s production came after the television host faced backlash over his Monday night, September 15, opening monologue.
'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Gets Pulled Over Charlie Kirk Comments
- Jimmy Kimmel and ABC Had 'Cordial' Meeting After Shocking Suspension But Didn't Come to a 'Resolution,' Insiders Spill: It's a 'Standoff'
- Did 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Get Canceled? Why The Late-Night Show Was Pulled Off Air
- Jimmy Kimmel Looking to 'Break His Relationship' With ABC 'Forever' After Network Suspends His Late-Night Show: 'This Is the Last Straw'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel claimed before introducing a joke about Trump.
The show then displayed a viral interview of Trump answering a reporter's question about how the president was doing in the wake of Kirk's murder.
"I think very good," Trump replied, as he quickly started giving an update about the White House's new ballroom construction.
Joking about the POTUS' response, Kimmel quipped: "He's at the fourth stage of grief, construction. This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he called a friend. This is how a 4-year-old mourns a goldfish."
Kimmel's comments caused him to be criticized by the FCC boss and other upset conservatives before ABC shockingly pulled his show "indefinitely."
Donald Trump Celebrates Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension
Trump was thrilled by Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s suspension and took to Truth Social to celebrate the news.
"Great News for America: The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED," the U.S. commander-in-chief declared. "Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done. Kimmel has ZERO talent, and worse ratings than even Colbert, if that’s possible. That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!! President DJT."
Many felt Kimmel's suspension was a form of censorship and accused the Trump administration of targeting people who go against their views.