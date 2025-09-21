or
Article continues below advertisement
Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Tearfully Says She 'Forgives' Her Husband's Killer at His Memorial Service and Funeral

photo of Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk.
Source: @TURNINGPOINTUSA/YOUTUBE/@mrserikakirk/Instagram

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, said she 'forgives' her husband's killer during his Sunday, September 21, memorial service and funeral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 21 2025, Published 6:44 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, tearfully spoke about her husband in a tribute on Sunday, September 21.

During the late activist's funeral and memorial service, she said she doesn't wish any ill will on Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer of Charlie.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Erika Kirk spoke at Charlie Kirk's funeral and service on September 21.
Source: @TURNINGPOINTUSA/YOUTUBE

Erika Kirk spoke at Charlie Kirk's funeral and service on September 21.

“That young man — I forgive him," Erika said to the crowd.

“The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love,” she continued.

She received a standing ovation from the crowd.

image of Erika Kirk said she 'felt shock' after her husband's death.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk said she 'felt shock' after her husband's death.

Erika recalled finding out about her husband's demise.

"When you say, 'Here I am, lord, use me,' God will take you up on that. And he did with Charlie," she said, dabbing at her eyes with a tissue.

"Eleven days ago, God accepted that total surrender from my husband and then called him to his side," she continued. "On the afternoon of September 10, I arrived at a Utah hospital to do the unthinkable: To look directly at my husband's murdered body. I saw the wound that ended his life, I felt everything you would expect to feel. I felt shock, I felt horror and a level of heartache that I didn't even know existed. But there was something else, too. Even in death I could see the man that I love. I could see the single gray hair on the side of his head, which I never told him about — now he knows, sorry baby."

Erika Kirk

image of Erika Kirk shares two kids with Charlie.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk shares two kids with Charlie.

Erika also brought up how her husband was doing what he loved on his tour in Utah before he was shot in the neck.

“And then he blinked and met his savior in paradise,” she told the crowd.

“After Charlie's assassination, we didn't see violence. We didn't see rioting. We didn't see a revolution. Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country — we saw revival," she added. “I bless all of you for coming here from all over the world to honor and celebrate my Charlie."

image of Erika Kirk shared her thoughts about the alleged killer.
Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk shared her thoughts about the alleged killer.

As OK! previously reported, Erika shared her thoughts about the alleged killer in an interview, published that same day.

“I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?’ I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this,” Erika told The New York Times of the suspected shooter’s fate. “I do not want this man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”

