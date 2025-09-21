Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Tearfully Says She 'Forgives' Her Husband's Killer at His Memorial Service and Funeral

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, tearfully spoke about her husband in a tribute on Sunday, September 21. During the late activist's funeral and memorial service, she said she doesn't wish any ill will on Tyler Robinson, the alleged killer of Charlie.

Source: @TURNINGPOINTUSA/YOUTUBE Erika Kirk spoke at Charlie Kirk's funeral and service on September 21.

“That young man — I forgive him," Erika said to the crowd. “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love,” she continued. She received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Erika Kirk: "My husband Charlie he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life...On the cross, our savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man. I forgive him." pic.twitter.com/jy8W7YrmVs — CSPAN (@cspan) September 21, 2025

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk said she 'felt shock' after her husband's death.

Erika recalled finding out about her husband's demise. "When you say, 'Here I am, lord, use me,' God will take you up on that. And he did with Charlie," she said, dabbing at her eyes with a tissue. "Eleven days ago, God accepted that total surrender from my husband and then called him to his side," she continued. "On the afternoon of September 10, I arrived at a Utah hospital to do the unthinkable: To look directly at my husband's murdered body. I saw the wound that ended his life, I felt everything you would expect to feel. I felt shock, I felt horror and a level of heartache that I didn't even know existed. But there was something else, too. Even in death I could see the man that I love. I could see the single gray hair on the side of his head, which I never told him about — now he knows, sorry baby."

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk shares two kids with Charlie.

Erika also brought up how her husband was doing what he loved on his tour in Utah before he was shot in the neck. “And then he blinked and met his savior in paradise,” she told the crowd. “After Charlie's assassination, we didn't see violence. We didn't see rioting. We didn't see a revolution. Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country — we saw revival," she added. “I bless all of you for coming here from all over the world to honor and celebrate my Charlie."

Source: @mrserikakirk/Instagram Erika Kirk shared her thoughts about the alleged killer.