Charlie Kirk's Funeral and Memorial Service Expected to Draw Nearly 100K People After His Shocking Death: Photos
Sept. 21 2025, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
Thousands of people have already arrived to Charlie Kirk's public memorial service and funeral, which will occur on Sunday, September 21.
Security for Sunday's event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., has been designated the level reserved for Super Bowls, with President Donald Trump, VP J.D. Vance and more speaking about Kirk, who was shot and killed on September 10.
Mourners Line Up Early for Charlie Kirk's Memorial
According to exclusive photos obtained by OK!, crowds were already lined up before sunrise.
More than 200,000 people responded online to say they wanted to attend in person, but the stadium can only hold 63,000. (For larger events, it can expand to hold 73,000 people.)
Desert Diamond Arena will serve as overflow and accommodate 19,000 people.
Other speakers include Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; and Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff.
Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, will also speak to the crowd.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Security Measures in Place
"Enhanced security measures" are in place for the event — with fans encouraged to "please carpool" as traffic and road closures are expected.
Among security protocols is a "no bag policy."
"Guests arriving with bags, even clear bags, will NOT be permitted entry. You will be required to return the bag to your vehicle and rejoin the line from the end," the program explains.
Charlie was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University as part of Turning Point USA's The American Comeback Tour on Wednesday, September 10.
His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, received formal charges of felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child earlier this week.
In a tribute shared beneath event details, a message reads: "Charlie’s life was short, but it was full. It was defined by truth, anchored in faith, and devoted to the country he loved. His legacy will endure for generations."
"Charlie died doing what he loved: fighting for truth, for faith, for family, and for America. His sacrifice will endure as a guiding light for generations. Though our hearts are heavy, we do not grieve as those without hope," the tribute continues. "Charlie’s legacy endures in his family, in Turning Point USA and Turning Point Action, and in the millions he inspired to live with conviction. We honor him not only with our words, but with our actions. We will move forward together, fighting harder, standing taller, and refusing to surrender."