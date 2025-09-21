Charlie Kirk's Funeral and Memorial Service Expected to Draw Nearly 100K People After His Shocking Death: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Thousands of people have already arrived to Charlie Kirk's public memorial service and funeral, which will occur on Sunday, September 21. Security for Sunday's event at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., has been designated the level reserved for Super Bowls, with President Donald Trump, VP J.D. Vance and more speaking about Kirk, who was shot and killed on September 10.

Mourners Line Up Early for Charlie Kirk's Memorial

Crowds were lined up before sunrise.

According to exclusive photos obtained by OK!, crowds were already lined up before sunrise. More than 200,000 people responded online to say they wanted to attend in person, but the stadium can only hold 63,000. (For larger events, it can expand to hold 73,000 people.) Desert Diamond Arena will serve as overflow and accommodate 19,000 people.

Erika Kirk is expected to speak at the event.

Other speakers include Marco Rubio, Secretary of State; Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense; Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence; Susie Wiles, White House Chief of Staff; and Stephen Miller, Deputy Chief of Staff. Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, will also speak to the crowd.

Security Measures in Place

Strict security measures are in place for the event.

"Enhanced security measures" are in place for the event — with fans encouraged to "please carpool" as traffic and road closures are expected. Among security protocols is a "no bag policy." "Guests arriving with bags, even clear bags, will NOT be permitted entry. You will be required to return the bag to your vehicle and rejoin the line from the end," the program explains. Charlie was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University as part of Turning Point USA's The American Comeback Tour on Wednesday, September 10. His alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, received formal charges of felony aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of felony obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child earlier this week.

Charlie Kirk died on September 10.