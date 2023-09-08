Get to Know Charlie Puth's Fianceé in 10 Clicks: Who Is Brooke Sansone?

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone have a long history before they recently got engaged.

In October, Puth revealed on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show that they grew up together in a small town in New Jersey.

"As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time," he said.

Even before he became famous, Sansone reportedly had been nice to him. Thus, the singer knew she would always be there for him when things get hard in the future.

During his appearance, he was asked when he would propose to her, and the See You Again singer said the media would know about it if he did.