Charlie Sheen Admits Donald Trump Gave Good Advice When President Told Brooke Mueller's Parents Not to Let Her Marry the Troubled Actor

Charlie Sheen was shocked to see an old Donald Trump interview be included in his Aka Charlie Sheen Netflix documentary — and the actor admitted that the president's warning about Sheen was accurate. "It was a trip. I didn’t know Trump was in the doc," the dad-of-five revealed in a new interview.

Charlie Sheen Admits Donald Trump Was Right to Warn Brooke Mueller's Parents

Source: mega Donald Trump told Brooke Mueller's parents that she shouldn't marry troubled Charlie Sheen.

"I saw it and I called the director. I was like, ‘That’s the coolest thing ever.’ I was like, ‘Whoa!’" he spilled to the publication. "And newsflash – they should have heeded his advice." In the doc, multiple people were weary of the Two and a Half men, 60, alum marrying Brooke Mueller, with the POTUS, 79, telling her parents to stop her from walking down the aisle. "Brooke is from Palm Beach, and I told the parents, ‘Don't let your daughter marry him. I think he's wonderful, but he's a disaster. Don't let your daughter marry him,’" Trump said in 2011.

Source: mega The president called the actor 'a disaster' in 2011.

The Emmy winner and Mueller, 48, married in 2008, but filed for divorce two years later. The romance and split was chaotic, as they both struggled with substance abuse, and at one point, Sheen wasn't able to have custody of their twin boys, as she filed a restraining order. The exes' addiction issues became so bad that Sheen's ex-wife Denise Richards, 54, once took in the duo's children while Mueller went to rehab.

The Exes Now Have a 'Fantastic Relationship'

Source: mega Mueller and Sheen's twins once were under Denise Richards' supervision due to legal issues and addiction problems.

Fortunately, the stars are not in a good place. "We have a fantastic relationship, and we have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live. And my kids are great," Mueller shared on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2024. The actress said she and Sheen now "talk daily," if not "multiple times a day."

Source: mega The actress and Sheen married in 2008, with their divorce being finalized in 2003.

The mom-of-two acknowledged she didn't always have a good dynamic with many people, but that was strictly due to her addiction. "That's why all these relationships I've had with Denise or Charlie, or my mother, or anyone, they're great when I'm sober, but then you can sully it all up, unfortunately," Mueller explained. "And this is the devastating thing about addiction is that it affects everybody, not just the addict."

Brooke Mueller Is Sober

Source: mega The mom-of-two said she's 'worked really hard' to maintain her sobriety.