Charlie Sheen Admits Donald Trump Gave Good Advice When President Told Brooke Mueller's Parents Not to Let Her Marry the Troubled Actor

Oct. 2 2025, Published 2:58 p.m. ET
Charlie Sheen was shocked to see an old Donald Trump interview be included in his Aka Charlie Sheen Netflix documentary — and the actor admitted that the president's warning about Sheen was accurate.
"It was a trip. I didn’t know Trump was in the doc," the dad-of-five revealed in a new interview.
"I saw it and I called the director. I was like, ‘That’s the coolest thing ever.’ I was like, ‘Whoa!’" he spilled to the publication. "And newsflash – they should have heeded his advice."
In the doc, multiple people were weary of the Two and a Half men, 60, alum marrying Brooke Mueller, with the POTUS, 79, telling her parents to stop her from walking down the aisle.
"Brooke is from Palm Beach, and I told the parents, ‘Don't let your daughter marry him. I think he's wonderful, but he's a disaster. Don't let your daughter marry him,’" Trump said in 2011.
The Emmy winner and Mueller, 48, married in 2008, but filed for divorce two years later. The romance and split was chaotic, as they both struggled with substance abuse, and at one point, Sheen wasn't able to have custody of their twin boys, as she filed a restraining order.
The exes' addiction issues became so bad that Sheen's ex-wife Denise Richards, 54, once took in the duo's children while Mueller went to rehab.
Fortunately, the stars are not in a good place.
"We have a fantastic relationship, and we have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live. And my kids are great," Mueller shared on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast in 2024.
The actress said she and Sheen now "talk daily," if not "multiple times a day."
The mom-of-two acknowledged she didn't always have a good dynamic with many people, but that was strictly due to her addiction.
"That's why all these relationships I've had with Denise or Charlie, or my mother, or anyone, they're great when I'm sober, but then you can sully it all up, unfortunately," Mueller explained. "And this is the devastating thing about addiction is that it affects everybody, not just the addict."
The former Extra correspondent is now sober and said she "worked really hard to get there."
"I do work a program. I do believe in the Twelve Steps," she shared. "I have a fantastic sober community here in Malibu of some great women, and set meetings that I go to."
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.