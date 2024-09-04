Brooke Mueller Says She Has a 'Fantastic Relationship' With Ex Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards Amid 9-Month Sobriety Journey

Brooke Mueller is at a good place in life, as she's nine months into her latest ongoing sobriety journey.

During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, the 47-year-old opened up to co-hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn about her co-parenting relationships with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, and his ex-wife Denise Richards.