Brooke Mueller Says She Has a 'Fantastic Relationship' With Ex Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards Amid 9-Month Sobriety Journey

Brooke Mueller is at a good place in life, as she's nine months into her latest ongoing sobriety journey.
During a guest appearance on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of the "Hollywood Raw" podcast, the 47-year-old opened up to co-hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn about her co-parenting relationships with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, and his ex-wife Denise Richards.
"We have a fantastic relationship, and we have this pretty unique modern family over here where Charlie and I both live. And my kids are great," Mueller — who shares twins Bob and Max, 15, with the Two and a Half Men star — explained, admitting she and Sheen "talk daily," if not "multiple times a day."
Reflecting on her tumultuous battle with addiction, Mueller recalled the time in 2016 when she moved herself and the twins to Utah for an outpatient rehab treatment program.
The Super Heroes The Movie star said she relocated her family to the Salt Lake City area because they "were not okay" after her sons were "taken from" her and "put in Denise's care." They then "came back to [her]" and "all of the chaos and everything that they had to go through."
Richards offered and received temporary custody of Mueller and Sheen's then-4-year-old boys in 2012 after the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services became concerned about the Strictly Sexual actress' dangerously erratic behavior.
Mueller’s family was eventually transferred custody of the twins in May 2013.
Now, after a rollercoaster ride of emotions and events, Mueller said she and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star "get along very, very well."
"It was not always good," she acknowledged. "The reason why our relationship wasn't good, it didn't have to do with Denise, it was my addiction."
"And that's why all these relationships I've had with Denise or Charlie, or my mother, or anyone, they're great when I'm sober, but then you can sully it all up, unfortunately. And this is the devastating thing about addiction is that it affects everybody, not just the addict," Mueller mentioned.
Further taking accountability for her and Richards' previously broken relationship, Mueller admitted she "was a nightmare, really a nightmare," noting, "it's like I have that Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde thing, so it really wasn't anything she did," in reference to an 1886 horror novella about a man with an evil alter ego.
"She actually did step up and tried to step up, and was very helpful," Mueller praised of Richards — who shares daughters, Lola, 19, and Sami, 20, with Sheen. "In fact, she was really helpful with me recently too, last year."
Addressing how she's currently nine months clean, the mom-of-two admitted: "A lot of people at my level of addiction don't make it. In fact, most people don't. I worked really hard. It has not been easy. I am sober."
"I do work a program. I do believe in the Twelve Steps. I have a fantastic sober community here in Malibu of some great women, and set meetings that I go to," Mueller detailed.
