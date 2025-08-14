or
Charlie Sheen's Netflix Documentary 'aka Charlie Sheen': Trailer, Release Date and More

Netflix explores the highs and lows of Charlie Sheen's personal and professional life in the upcoming documentary 'aka Charlie Sheen.'

Aug. 14 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

What Is 'aka Charlie Sheen' About?

Charlie Sheen's new documentary, 'aka Charlie Sheen,' will hit Netflix soon.

Netflix charts Charlie Sheen's turbulent journey in the industry in the upcoming two-part documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

Directed by Andrew Renzi, aka Charlie Sheen promises to uncover the successes and setbacks the Red Dawn actor has experienced over the years.

The logline reads, "With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen — as you've never seen him — finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor."

In an interview with Tudum, Renzi said Sheen did not want to make a documentary as he "was like, 'Why step into this arena in this way?'"

The director added, "I had seven to eight months of relationship building with him before we even sat down to shoot the film. That was really important to me."

According to Renzi, a guy like Sheen "has a lot to offer to the world with that story."

"A lot of times we are scared of hearing from people who have done things we might not agree with, when in reality we should be listening to them. Who better to reveal these kinds of things and to talk about these missteps? I find that to be a beautiful arc," he continued.

Who Is Featured in Charlie Sheen's Netflix Documentary?

'aka Charlie Sheen' is directed by Andrew Renzi.

Sheen's aka Charlie Sheen features interviews with the people closest to the Hollywood star, including Brooke Mueller, Chris Tucker, Denise Richards, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Ramon Estevez and Sean Penn.

Sheen's father, Martin, and brother Emilio Estevez were supposed to appear but declined. Per Renzi, they remain supportive of the Two and a Half Men alum and wanted him to "have this moment."

The director added, "He talks about relationship with his family in the documentary — they're all very close … Watching the movie with Charlie's whole family in the same room was incredible."

Netflix

Is There a Trailer for 'aka Charlie Sheen'?

Netflix shared a preview of 'aka Charlie Sheen' before its release.

Netflix unveiled a two-minute preview of aka Charlie Sheen on its YouTube channel ahead of its release. In the official trailer, Sheen "tracks his upbringing in Malibu to his effortless rise to megastardom — and dramatic fall, all within the public eye. With a stunning clarity earned through seven years of sobriety, Sheen openly speaks about the subjects and events he's never discussed publicly before."

When Does 'aka Charlie Sheen' Premiere on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed the release date of 'aka Charlie Sheen.'

Netflix's aka Charlie Sheen premieres September 10.

