Charlie Sheen's Netflix Documentary 'aka Charlie Sheen': Trailer, Release Date and More

Netflix explores the highs and lows of Charlie Sheen's personal and professional life in the upcoming documentary 'aka Charlie Sheen.'

Netflix charts Charlie Sheen's turbulent journey in the industry in the upcoming two-part documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

Directed by Andrew Renzi, aka Charlie Sheen promises to uncover the successes and setbacks the Red Dawn actor has experienced over the years.

The logline reads, "With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen — as you've never seen him — finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor."

In an interview with Tudum, Renzi said Sheen did not want to make a documentary as he "was like, 'Why step into this arena in this way?'"

The director added, "I had seven to eight months of relationship building with him before we even sat down to shoot the film. That was really important to me."

According to Renzi, a guy like Sheen "has a lot to offer to the world with that story."

"A lot of times we are scared of hearing from people who have done things we might not agree with, when in reality we should be listening to them. Who better to reveal these kinds of things and to talk about these missteps? I find that to be a beautiful arc," he continued.