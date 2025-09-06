or
Charlie Sheen Says He's 'Open to Love Again' Despite 3 Failed Marriages: 'If It Was the Right Time'

photo of Charlie Sheen
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen is finally ready to love again!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 6 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

At the brink of the release of Charlie Sheen’s memoir, The Book of Sheen, due to hit shelves on September 9, he revealed in a new interview how, after three failed marriages, he’s ready to love again.

“I am open to love again. If somebody walked through the door and it was the right time and you can’t deny it… absolutely,” Sheen told an outlet. “Probably not marriage, though.”

He continued, “I put this at the end of my book, but ‘no’ is my new favorite word and I put as much value in that as I do in ‘love’ as I get older. It’s more important to me that I like the people I’m around.”

'It's Been That Way for a Long Time'

photo of Charlie Sheen was married to Brooke Mueller from 2008 to 2011
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen was married to Brooke Mueller from 2008 to 2011.

Apart from promiscuous relationships that required him to be less emotionally involved than he would now like to be, the last time Sheen, 60, was in a long-term relationship was from 2008 to 2011, when he was married to Brooke Mueller.

In discussing how the years after their divorce panned out, Sheen told the outlet, “My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be. It’s been that way for a long time.”

Charlie Sheen Didn't Intend to Stay Single

photo of Charlie Sheen said he did not expect to stay single for so long
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen said he did not expect to stay single for so long.

However, he explained how remaining single after his third divorce wasn’t what he expected. “It wasn’t even by choice,” he shared. “But the girls [daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20] moved in, and then when they moved out, the boys [twins Bob and Max, 16] moved in.”

The Two and a Half Men actor shares his daughters with his second ex-wife, Denise Richards, while he welcomed his twins with his third ex-wife, Brooke.

MORE ON:
Charlie Sheen

'Alone But Not Lonely'

photo of The actor said he is 'alone but not lonely'
Source: mega

The actor said he is 'alone but not lonely.'

“My analogy for it was, there just wasn’t enough room in the car,” Charlie explained of why he stayed single over the years. “Plus, I spent so much time and energy chasing that for so long. I had to get to a place where I could be alone but not lonely. I’m there now, which is pretty cool.”

In addition to Denise and Brooke, Charlie was married to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996.

Charlie Sheen Joined by Ex-Wife Denise Richards on Red Carpet

photo of Charlie Sheen's Netlifx documentary will be released on September 10
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen's Netlifx documentary will be released on September 10.

Despite running “out of steam” from the “bad energy” of public divorces, the actor holds a spot in his heart for his ex-wives. In addition to saying he and Brooke “text all the time,” Denise, star of RHOBH, recently joined him on the red carpet in Los Angeles for the premiere of his Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen.

