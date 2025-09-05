Exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards Reunite Years After Explosive Divorce at Actor's Documentary Premiere: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards just had a red carpet reunion years after their headline-making split. On Thursday, September 4, the exes showed up together at the premiere of aka Charlie Sheen, the actor’s new Netflix documentary. The former couple, who share daughters Lola, 20, and Sami Sheen, 21, smiled for cameras as they posed side by side.

Source: @THR/X Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards reunited at his Netflix documentary premiere.

In a clip from the event, Charlie kept it classic in a white button-down shirt, black suit, and trousers, while Denise went full glam in a glittery cropped top and low-rise satin flared pants. The appearance comes on the heels of Charlie's upcoming two-part series, which promises to pull back the curtain on his rise to fame, his infamous downfall and his road to recovery. Denise is also featured in the project.

Source: MEGA The exes share two daughters, Lola and Sami Sheen.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards pose together at the #akaCharlieSheen premiere pic.twitter.com/sUWCXhmc9F — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 5, 2025 Source: @THR/X

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Platoon actor finalized their divorce in 2006, one year after Denise filed while pregnant with their second child. She’s previously called the split “toxic.” In the trailer, daughter Lola didn’t hold back about her father’s past struggles, saying, “You can’t really have a relationship with someone going through addiction.” Charlie, who celebrated eight years of sobriety on September 3, got candid about the repercussions.

“I can’t imagine being my dad,” he admitted. “I really hurt the people I love.”

Source: Netflix/Youtube

Denise also reflected on how fast things unraveled at the time. “When it started to change, it was quick,” she said, after the documentary noted how fame led Charlie to “experiment with everything.”

Source: Netflix/YouTube Lola Sheen and Denise Richards both appear in the series trailer.

Alongside the doc, Charlie is releasing his memoir, The Book of Sheen. Still, he insists neither project is about rewriting history. “It’s not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past,” he told People. “Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn’t want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn’t, and I own everything I did. It’s just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened.” He added with a laugh, “The stories I can remember, anyway.”

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said forgiving himself is still a work in progress.