or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Charlie Sheen
OK LogoNEWS

Exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards Reunite Years After Explosive Divorce at Actor's Documentary Premiere: Watch

charlie sheen denise richards reunite
Source: MEGA;@THR/X

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards reunited at the premiere of his Netflix documentary.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 5 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards just had a red carpet reunion years after their headline-making split.

On Thursday, September 4, the exes showed up together at the premiere of aka Charlie Sheen, the actor’s new Netflix documentary. The former couple, who share daughters Lola, 20, and Sami Sheen, 21, smiled for cameras as they posed side by side.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards reunited at his Netflix documentary premiere.
Source: @THR/X

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards reunited at his Netflix documentary premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

In a clip from the event, Charlie kept it classic in a white button-down shirt, black suit, and trousers, while Denise went full glam in a glittery cropped top and low-rise satin flared pants.

The appearance comes on the heels of Charlie's upcoming two-part series, which promises to pull back the curtain on his rise to fame, his infamous downfall and his road to recovery. Denise is also featured in the project.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The exes share two daughters, Lola and Sami Sheen.
Source: MEGA

The exes share two daughters, Lola and Sami Sheen.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @THR/X
Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Platoon actor finalized their divorce in 2006, one year after Denise filed while pregnant with their second child. She’s previously called the split “toxic.”

In the trailer, daughter Lola didn’t hold back about her father’s past struggles, saying, “You can’t really have a relationship with someone going through addiction.”

Charlie, who celebrated eight years of sobriety on September 3, got candid about the repercussions.

Article continues below advertisement

“I can’t imagine being my dad,” he admitted. “I really hurt the people I love.”

MORE ON:
Charlie Sheen

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Netflix/Youtube
Article continues below advertisement

Denise also reflected on how fast things unraveled at the time.

“When it started to change, it was quick,” she said, after the documentary noted how fame led Charlie to “experiment with everything.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lola Sheen and Denise Richards both appear in the series trailer.
Source: Netflix/YouTube

Lola Sheen and Denise Richards both appear in the series trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

Alongside the doc, Charlie is releasing his memoir, The Book of Sheen. Still, he insists neither project is about rewriting history.

“It’s not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past,” he told People. “Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn’t want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn’t, and I own everything I did. It’s just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened.”

He added with a laugh, “The stories I can remember, anyway.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Charlie Sheen said forgiving himself is still a work in progress.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Sheen said forgiving himself is still a work in progress.

While he’s worked on repairing relationships, Charlie admitted that his past still haunts him.

“Forgiveness is still an evolving thing,” he explained. “I still get what I call the ‘shame shivers.’ These are the moments that hit me, of the heinous memories and choices and consequences. They’re getting farther in between, so I guess that’s progress. What has been interesting about making amends is that most people have been like, ‘Hey yeah, we’re good man, but we hope you’ve also forgiven yourself.’”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.