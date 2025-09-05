Exes Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards Reunite Years After Explosive Divorce at Actor's Documentary Premiere: Watch
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards just had a red carpet reunion years after their headline-making split.
On Thursday, September 4, the exes showed up together at the premiere of aka Charlie Sheen, the actor’s new Netflix documentary. The former couple, who share daughters Lola, 20, and Sami Sheen, 21, smiled for cameras as they posed side by side.
In a clip from the event, Charlie kept it classic in a white button-down shirt, black suit, and trousers, while Denise went full glam in a glittery cropped top and low-rise satin flared pants.
The appearance comes on the heels of Charlie's upcoming two-part series, which promises to pull back the curtain on his rise to fame, his infamous downfall and his road to recovery. Denise is also featured in the project.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Platoon actor finalized their divorce in 2006, one year after Denise filed while pregnant with their second child. She’s previously called the split “toxic.”
In the trailer, daughter Lola didn’t hold back about her father’s past struggles, saying, “You can’t really have a relationship with someone going through addiction.”
Charlie, who celebrated eight years of sobriety on September 3, got candid about the repercussions.
“I can’t imagine being my dad,” he admitted. “I really hurt the people I love.”
Denise also reflected on how fast things unraveled at the time.
“When it started to change, it was quick,” she said, after the documentary noted how fame led Charlie to “experiment with everything.”
Alongside the doc, Charlie is releasing his memoir, The Book of Sheen. Still, he insists neither project is about rewriting history.
“It’s not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past,” he told People. “Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn’t want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn’t, and I own everything I did. It’s just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened.”
He added with a laugh, “The stories I can remember, anyway.”
While he’s worked on repairing relationships, Charlie admitted that his past still haunts him.
“Forgiveness is still an evolving thing,” he explained. “I still get what I call the ‘shame shivers.’ These are the moments that hit me, of the heinous memories and choices and consequences. They’re getting farther in between, so I guess that’s progress. What has been interesting about making amends is that most people have been like, ‘Hey yeah, we’re good man, but we hope you’ve also forgiven yourself.’”