Charlie Sheen Reconnects With '80s Love Dolly Fox After Releasing 'The Book of Sheen': 'He Can Totally Be Himself'

Charlie Sheen is rekindling a friendship with his ’80s ex Dolly Fox following the release of his revealing memoir, The Book of Sheen. The two were spotted together on November 8 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, where Sheen showcased his Alive On Stage performance. According to a source who spoke with Page Six, the pair has “become really close again” since Sheen shared stories about their past romance in the book.

Charlie Sheen released his book 'The Book of Sheen' in September.

While their bond isn’t turning romantic, a source revealed, “It’s been relaxing for him because he can totally be himself, and he also trusts her because she’s the only person in 40 years that didn’t f--- him over.”

Charlie Sheen revealed his past romances in his memoir.

During the show, Fox got the chance to participate in the audience Q&A, where she asked Sheen if he envisions himself tackling more serious roles after his comedic success. He responded that he would like to do a bit of both before teasing Fox: “What would you like to see me do? Don’t say you’d like to see me in your hotel room later.” Fox blushed and replied, “We’ve done that.” Sheen shot back with a grin, “And we did it so well.”

Charlie Sheen and Dolly Fox were romantic partners in the 1980s.

He introduced Fox to the audience as “Dolly from the book,” though it’s unclear if he discussed her humorous connection to Bill Clinton mentioned in his memoir. He did, however, refer to her as a “very special” friend.

Charlie Sheen and Dolly Fox have grown close again, and she shared a photo of them on Instagram.

Reflecting on their time together, Fox described Sheen as her “first love,” saying, “It’s so great to see Charlie back to being the human being I fell in love with.” She praised his progress, adding, “He was so self-destructive, and it was hard to watch.” Fox shared a photo of the duo from the night on social media, captioning it with the song 'Wild Thing,' a nod to Sheen’s iconic role in Major League. She wrote, “Caught in the act of being friends for life.” Sheen replied, “1987 never looked better!”