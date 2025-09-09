Biggest Bombshells From Charlie Sheen's Memoir 'The Book of Sheen': Sexual Encounters With Men, His Romance With Denise Richards and More

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen Had Sexual Encounters With Men

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen revealed his HIV diagnosis in November 2015.

Charlie Sheen dropped shocking revelations in his debut memoir, The Book of Sheen. Out on September 9, the book included the highs and lows the Two and a Half Men actor went through over the years. It also unveiled bombshells, including Sheen's sexual encounters with men. "I flipped the menu over," he wrote in the book. Sheen also spoke about the subject in his two-part Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, admitting it was "f------ liberating" to "just talk about this stuff." "It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

How Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards Fell for Each Other

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards were married from 2002 to 2006.

Sheen also reflected on his past romance with ex-wife Denise Richards, including their meeting on the set of the 2001 romantic comedy Good Advice. Although they kept it professional while working together, the actor admitted in the book, "The more time we spent together on set, the more challenging it became to hide our unchaste chemistry."

Article continues below advertisement

First Date With Denise Richards

Source: MEGA Denise Richards filed for divorce from Charlie Sheen in March 2005.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Sheen and Richards' romance further blossomed when they watched a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Houston Astros on October 4, 2001, for their first date. "I carefully explained to D that if we were at a restaurant unable to watch, the main thing on my mind would be the game. (The main thing I could say out loud.)," he reminisced. "She completely understood and loved the idea of joining me to celebrate my passion for baseball. We ate our Zone meals from plastic bowls and hung on every pitch when Bonds was at the plate." The Red Dawn actor wrote, "As we were saying good night at the elevator, D grabbed my face and pulled me into a long passionate kiss. The Baseball Gods had sprinkled some magic on our night. I was no longer thinking about the game."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen Attended a Private Men's Addiction Group Hosted by Matthew Perry

Source: MEGA Matthew Perry died from 'acute effects of ketamine' on October 28, 2023.

In The Book of Sheen, the 60-year-old Platoon star looked back at the time he attended a private men's addiction group hosted by Matthew Perry, saying they "shared a deeper truth we saw in each other." "We were both, as Bobby Dee Jay used to say, 'veterans of the unspeakable,'" he added. According to Sheen, the Friends actor had the ability to "turn every frown upside down" and that he had "never met anyone who more masterfully used humor as a deflector-shield."

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen's Nights Out With The Brat Pack

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen recalled partying with the members of The Brat Pack in the past.