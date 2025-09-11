Charlie Kirk's Assassin Chose Spot That Allowed Them to Get 'Miles and Miles Away' in Minutes, FBI Expert Reveals: 'Big Concern'
Charlie Kirk’s assassin chose a spot on the rooftop to fire off his shot from in order to make a quick escape, according to an FBI expert.
The shot was fired from the top of the Losee Center Building at Utah Valley University, approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was seated and talking to 3,000 people. The area of the rooftop the sniper was on allowed them to get “miles and miles away” in minutes.
The Spot Charlie Kirk's Murderer Chose May Have Allowed Them to Get 'Miles and Miles Away'
Retired FBI supervising agent James Gagliano said in an interview, “If you come off that roof — and I’ve seen the drone footage of this — there’s an open-air parking lot behind that building.”
“So, this is a big concern because this person, within three to five minutes of that shot going off, that person could have been in a vehicle on his way out and miles and miles away,” he continued.
He also shared the airport is “only about 45 minutes from there,” which could potentially have allowed the murderer to quickly leave Utah without being caught.
Charlie Kirk Fell 'Immediately' After Getting Shot
At Kirks’ event on September 10, he was asked about “transgender shootings” and “mass killings.”
"When that happened, when that question came out, and he’s you know, he’s going to have the interaction, one shot. I was watching Charlie," Former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who was present, said, as reported by CNBC.
"I can’t say that I saw blood," he added. "I can’t say that I saw him get hit, but I did see him fall immediately backwards into his left."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
An Eyewitness 'Saw a Bunch of Blood Come Out of Charlie'
Justin Hickens, who was also at the event, told NBC News, "We heard a big loud shot, I saw a bunch of blood come out of Charlie, I saw his body kind of kick back and go limp, and everybody dropped to the ground."
"After a few moments, people started running out of the outdoor pavilion area, knocking over barricades. I kind of turned around and all of a sudden I saw officers walking with this very elderly gentleman with white hair," he said. "They had him arrested, they had him on his knees and he was screaming about his rights and all that stuff. They cuffed him and put him away."
Donald Trump Announced Charlie Kirk's Death
Kirk was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"