Politics What Happened to Right-Wing Activist Charlie Kirk? Inside His Condition After Getting Shot at Utah Valley University Source: MEGA Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was speaking about gun violence at a Utah college when he was shot, leaving his supporters desperate to know what happened. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 11 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Popular conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was speaking about gun violence at a Utah college when he was shot down on stage by an unknown assailant.

Article continues below advertisement

What Happened to Charlie Kirk?

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was speaking to a Utah college when he was shot.

Kirk was speaking to a large group of students at Utah Valley University as a part of his American Comeback Tour on September 10. Roughly 20 minutes into his speech, Kirk was shot by someone in the crowd. In the viral video, he can be seen grabbing his neck and collapsing as panicked students sprinted for cover. The shot reportedly came from 200 feet away, and the suspect, whose identity is currently unknown, continues to remain at large as of publication. The Illinois native was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Eyewitnesses Noticed Little Security at Event

Source: MEGA Multiple witness commented on the lack of security at the event.

Eyewitnesses at the scene commented on the light security at the event. Tyler McGettigan, who purchased scannable tickets for the high-profile event, revealed that he was not asked to present the document at the entrance. “I was expecting when I got here that I’d have to pass through some kind of security, but that just wasn’t a thing,” McGettigan told a news outlet. “No one checked the barcode or the QR code. There was no checkpoint to get in. It was literally, anyone could walk in if they wanted.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was known for being the founder of Turning Point USA.

Kirk was known for being an outspoken ally of President Donald Trump. The right-wing activist was also the founder of Turning Point USA, an organization whose mission is to “identify, educate, train and organize students to promote the principles of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government,” per their website. The organization, which was founded in 2012, advertises itself as the “largest conservative movement.” Turning Point USA boasts more than three million followers on social media, with the organization represented in more than 3,500 universities across the nation.

Charlie Kirk Is Credited for Inspiring a New Generation of Voters

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk has been credited with helping Donald Trump inspire the younger generation.