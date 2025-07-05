Charlize Theron Gets Candid About Age Gap Hookup, Dishes Out Bold Dating Advice
In a revealing episode of the popular podcast "Call Her Daddy", Charlize Theron opened up about her surprising sexual escapades and candidly shared her thoughts on dating and intimacy as a single mother.
The actress, 49, known for her fierce roles and commanding presence on-screen, broke the internet by discussing a recent hookup with a much younger partner — a 26-year-old — offering her unique perspective on sexual empowerment along the way.
During her appearance on the July 2 episode, hosted by Alex Cooper, Theron didn't shy away from delving into what she described as a transformative phase in her life, especially now that she is in her forties. The conversation took an unexpected turn when Cooper prompted Theron for some actionable s-- tips for her listeners, which the actress was clearly unprepared for.
"Okay. I almost choked. I am the last person to ask," Theron humorously admitted, ultimately revealing a profound glee in her new encounters.
"I probably had three one-night stands in my entire life," she disclosed, before diving deeper into her colorful narrative.
The actress recounted her recent experience with her younger lover, exclaiming, "I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old and it was really f------ amazing and I've never done that and I was like, 'Oh, this is great okay.'"
Beyond mere storytelling, Theron touched on the societal pressures many women face concerning their sexual identities.
"Women who come across as confident... tend to also be in bed, people who want to please males," she pointed out, leading into a call for women to take charge of their own pleasure.
"We should be the ones that are like, 'F--- you, I'm gonna have an o-----,'" she asserted, encouraging listeners to prioritize personal fulfillment over societal expectations.
Her practical s-- advice, coupled with her personal anecdotes, scored high on the connection meter.
"My advice would be this: don't f------ do that for two reasons. You're gonna have better o------ and — guess what? — Your man's gonna like that," she advised with a no-nonsense tone that resonated with the audience.
Despite the whirlwind of revelations surrounding her romantic escapades, Theron made it clear that her role as a devoted mother to her two children, August and Jackson, remains her top priority.
Reflecting on this duality in her life, she remarked, "This is like this moment in this time in my life now... I have tried dating and I can tell that no man's moving into our house while my daughters are there."
The actress emphasized the importance of maintaining boundaries, suggesting that any prospective relationship would need to respect her space and family dynamic.
Theron further expressed her hesitations regarding dating within the industry, stating, "I have zero interest and again, I say these things, you know, in a very glib way, but I don't think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing."
She reinforced her stance humorously yet firmly, "No Burning Man photos. No photos of you with other women. I don't care... It makes my v----- close. I just can't."
This candidness strikes a chord as it reflects many individuals' experiences navigating relationships within their own industries featuring the added dynamics of fame.