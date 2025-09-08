Charlize Theron Goes Full Mom Mode During Disneyland Outing With Her Rarely Seen Daughter: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Charlize Theron spent some time at "The Happiest Place on Earth" with her rarely seen daughter, Jackson Theron.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron and her daughter were guided by a VIP host.

Article continues below advertisement

The Dark Places actress, 50, was in full mom mode as she accompanied the 13-year-old and her friends during a trip to the California amusement park on Saturday, September 6.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The mother-duo took on a thrilling log ride.

Article continues below advertisement

The group was escorted by a VIP tour guide during the sunny outing, taking time to brave “Tiana's Bayou Adventure,” a thrilling Princess and the Frog themed-log-ride featuring a steep drop. As the log plunged down the slope, Charlize could be seen bravely waving her arms in the air as her daughter, seated in front of her, held onto the handlebars for security. Charlize was dressed casually for the occasion, wearing an oversized white T-shirt, light-washed denim capri pants and Adidas sneakers. She completed the lowkey look with a black baseball cap and thick cat-eye sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charlize and Jackson Theron stopped to take a break during their Disneyland trip.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Theron’s daughter matched her mother’s vibe, wearing a red graphic T-shirt and black shorts. In one photo, the mother-daughter duo could be seen enjoying some chill time in between the rides, with Charlize enjoying a refreshing chilled beverage and her daughter a churro. Charlize is the mother of two daughters. She adopted her daughter, Jackson, in 2012. Three years later, Theron expanded her family when she adopted her youngest child, August Theron, in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron took a break from wearing her baseball cap.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2018, the actress explained why adoption was important to her, telling Elle Magazine, “I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don’t have families.” “Adoption is a very personal thing — I know people whom I love dearly who don’t feel that they could raise another child as their own. I respect that,” she explained. “I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so f------- proud of who they are. Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home. They need to know where they come from and be proud of that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron and her daughters are known to spend time at Disneyland.