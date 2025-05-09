Charlize Theron Calls Out Her Kids for Having 'Zero Respect' Toward Her

"My children have zero respect for me," she told Jimmy Kimmel on the Thursday, May 8, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "It’s just unbelievable, I feel like I’m pretty humble, but every once in a while I’m like ‘there’s a f------ Oscar right there.’ They are so not impressed with me."

Charlize revealed her youngest child is more impressed with another film icon: Tom Cruise.

"I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past the new Mission: Impossible poster where Tom Cruise is hanging onto some yellow plane, and he just looks really cool," she recalled.