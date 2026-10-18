Charlize Theron Shares Rare Photos With Daughters Jackson and August During Fun Disneyland Trip

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Charlize Theron is giving fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mom! The 51-year-old actress recently shared adorable photos of her two daughters, Jackson, 14, and August, 12, during a family outing to Disneyland in California.

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Source: @CHARLIZETHERON/INSTAGRAM Charlize Theron posted some cute pics with her kids on social media.

"My favorite time of the year to visit Mickey! 🎃," Theron captioned the carousel, tagging Disneyland and Disney Parks. Of course, people loved seeing the mom-of-two enjoy herself. One person wrote, "It’s wonderful to see you smiling and having fun at Disney just like when we were kids; that joy is contagious—it’s awesome!💯❤️🧟," while nother said, "Great pictures 😍😍😍😍🌹🌹🌹." Although Theron typically keeps her children out of the spotlight, she couldn't resist sharing a few special moments from their fall getaway.

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Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Coordinate Outfits at Disneyland

Source: @CHARLIZETHERON/INSTAGRAM The actress flashed a smile while posing near a colorful Day of the Dead-inspired display.

Theron kept things casual for the outing, wearing a black tank top, cropped wide-leg jeans and black sunglasses. The Oscar winner completed her look with a white baseball cap featuring Mickey Mouse ears and a black leather backpack. In one photo, the actress flashed a smile while posing near a colorful Day of the Dead-inspired display. Another snapshot showed Theron laughing beside a fountain while wearing a red sweatshirt, white baseball cap and black-and-white sneakers. However, one of the sweetest moments came when Theron and her daughters posed together on the Incredicoaster at Disney California Adventure.

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Charlize Theron Says Her Daughters Aren't Fans of Her Current Style

Source: @CHARLIZETHERON/INSTAGRAM Charlize Theron's daughters make fun of her style.

Theron's family outing comes shortly after she revealed that Jackson and August aren't particularly impressed with her evolving fashion choices. During a recent interview with a publication at the Veuve Clicquot Club Solaire VIP Opening in Venice Beach, Calif., Theron discussed embracing a more masculine and gender-neutral wardrobe. "I think I used to wear more heels, and I'm more of a flat girl now, for sure," Theron explained. The Atomic Blonde star said she's always enjoyed experimenting with different styles but has recently gravitated toward more relaxed pieces. "I think now, I'm leaning a little bit more into the masculine," she shared. "My daughters are not too happy about that ... where mom is right now."

Charlize Theron Opens Up About Raising Two Teenage Daughters

Source: @CHARLIZETHERON/INSTAGRAM Charlize has frequently spoken about the joys and challenges of raising her daughters as a single mother.