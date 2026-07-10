'Skeletal' Charlize Theron Pummeled With Ozempic Rumors Amid Press Tour for 'The Odyssey': 'The Devil's Pill'
July 10 2026, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Charlize Theron is at the center of another online Ozempic debate after appearing noticeably slimmer during the Paris premiere of The Odyssey on July 8.
The 50-year-old actress attended the premiere at Le Grand Rex wearing a white-and-black lace Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson.
Online Speculation
Videos from the red carpet quickly circulated online, with social media users questioning whether Theron is following suit with many others in Hollywood. They claimed her slimmer appearance could be linked to GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, however, there is no evidence that the actress has actually used any medication.
Reaction to the clip was divided.
Some commenters described her as looking "skeletal," with one writing, "What need did Charlize Theron's beauty have for this with Ozempic?"
Another wrote, "...what’s left of the beautiful Charlize Theron after Ozempic had her for lunch."
"It's time for her to stop using Ozempic... she looks awful," said a third.
A fourth commented, "Charlize Theron was so beautiful. Who the h--- is this? This can't be Charlize Theron. Ozempic must be the devil's pill."
Others said she looks "stunning," asking, "Wait, are we pretending she isn’t absolutely gorgeous for some reason?" and pointing out that "people age."
Some commenters also mentioned the increasing number of slimmed-down frames in Hollywood.
In 2026, fellow A-listers Demi Moore and Anna Faris sparked similar debates after seemingly losing a large amount of weight.
- Before and After: Top Doc Reveals Oscar Stars He Believes Are on Ozempic — as Social Media Reacts to Noticeably Slimmed-Down Attendees
- Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Less Bloated' and 'Slimmer' Appearance Shows Signs of Ozempic, Experts Reveal
- Charlize Theron, 50, Dons Dangerously High Slit to 'The Odyssey' Premiere in London: Photos
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'You Can’t Take It Off'
Back in 2023, Theron claimed that she is done gaining weight for her films. She told Allure, “I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off. When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight.”
But Theron said that with age, shedding excess weight gained for roles became nearly impossible.
“Then I did it at 43 for Tully, and I remember a year into trying to lose the weight, I called my doctor, and I said, ‘I think I’m dying because I cannot lose this weight.’ And he was like, ‘You’re over 40. Calm down. Your metabolism is not what it was.’ Nobody wants to hear that,” Theron added.
Whether her latest appearance is tied to natural aging or the popular weight-loss drug, the actress has yet to address the wave of speculation directly, leaving fans to debate the topic largely on their own.