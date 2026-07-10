'Skeletal' Charlize Theron Pummeled With Ozempic Rumors Amid Press Tour for 'The Odyssey': 'The Devil's Pill'

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Charlize Theron is at the center of another online Ozempic debate after appearing noticeably slimmer during the Paris premiere of The Odyssey on July 8. The 50-year-old actress attended the premiere at Le Grand Rex wearing a white-and-black lace Dior gown designed by Jonathan Anderson.

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Ozempic got another baddie pic.twitter.com/XQD4dE4Ddk — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong) July 10, 2026 Source: @TiffanyFong/X

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Online Speculation

Source: MEGA People online are speculating that the actress is on Ozempic.

Videos from the red carpet quickly circulated online, with social media users questioning whether Theron is following suit with many others in Hollywood. They claimed her slimmer appearance could be linked to GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, however, there is no evidence that the actress has actually used any medication.

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Source: MEGA Charlize Theron was compared to a skeleton in the comment section.

Reaction to the clip was divided. Some commenters described her as looking "skeletal," with one writing, "What need did Charlize Theron's beauty have for this with Ozempic?" Another wrote, "...what’s left of the beautiful Charlize Theron after Ozempic had her for lunch." "It's time for her to stop using Ozempic... she looks awful," said a third. A fourth commented, "Charlize Theron was so beautiful. Who the h--- is this? This can't be Charlize Theron. Ozempic must be the devil's pill." Others said she looks "stunning," asking, "Wait, are we pretending she isn’t absolutely gorgeous for some reason?" and pointing out that "people age." Some commenters also mentioned the increasing number of slimmed-down frames in Hollywood. In 2026, fellow A-listers Demi Moore and Anna Faris sparked similar debates after seemingly losing a large amount of weight.

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'You Can’t Take It Off'

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron claimed she will never gain weight for a role again.

Back in 2023, Theron claimed that she is done gaining weight for her films. She told Allure, “I will never, ever do a movie again and say, ‘Yeah, I’ll gain 40 pounds.’ I will never do it again because you can’t take it off. When I was 27, I did Monster. I lost 30 pounds, like, overnight. I missed three meals and I was back to my normal weight.” But Theron said that with age, shedding excess weight gained for roles became nearly impossible.

Source: MEGA It is unclear why Charlize Theron appeared thinner than usual.