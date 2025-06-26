Charlize Theron Sizzles in Fishnet Tights and Tiny Hot Pants at 'The Old Guard 2' Premiere: Photos
Charlize Theron stole the spotlight at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest flick, The Old Guard 2.
On the night of Wednesday, June 25, the actress walked the red carpet in a unique outfit that featured fishnet material covering the star from her neck to her toes.
Charlize Theron's Hot Look
Underneath the fishnet ensemble, which was by Givenchy, the mom-of-two, 49, rocked a black crop top and a tiny pair of hot pants. She topped off the look with a black blazer and heeled black booties.
Theron had her blonde locks swept back into a sleek bun. She posed solo on the carpet and alongside costar Jodie Comer and KiKi Layne.
The star also showed off her designer attire in an Instagram post, where fans raved over her beauty.
"Giving Queen Energy 🫅 🔥," one person declared, while another admirer commented, "WERK!!!!! 😍🔥❤️."
The Actress Spills on Doing Her Own Stunt Work for 'The Old Guard 2'
In May, the blonde bombshell revealed that despite all of the stunt work she did for the movie — which is out on Wednesday, July 2 — her two children could care less about her films.
"My children have zero respect for me," she quipped to Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show. "It’s just unbelievable, I feel like I’m pretty humble, but every once in a while I’m like ‘there’s a f------ Oscar right there.’ They are so not impressed with me."
However, it seems to be just Theron they're not impressed by, as she revealed they were in awe of Tom Cruise.
"I was picking up my youngest from dance yesterday and we drove past the new Mission: Impossible poster where Tom Cruise is hanging onto some yellow plane, and he just looks really cool," she said.
The Oscar winner explained how she too did an "incredibly intricate sequence" with a helicopter.
"We were gonna choreograph this incredible me fighting helicopters and jumping on this real helicopter and hanging off," she spilled. "Shooting 99 percent of it on a real helicopter as it’s trying to shake me off like a rag doll."
Charlize Theron's Kids Think Tom Cruise Is 'Cooler' Than Her
"We took like two weeks to shoot this sequence, and I was like, ‘Wow, I just did that, that’s really amazing.’ And my child yesterday just looked at this poster of Tom Cruise and went, ‘It’s weird, he looks so much cooler than you did when you were hanging off the helicopter,'" Theron recalled. "I was just like, ‘I hung off the helicopter, [can I have] some credit?’"
Kimmel said the Monster star should pass down her Oscar to whichever one of her kids is more "enthusiastic" about her work..
"They don’t want the Oscar," she claimed, to which the comedian insisted, "Oh, they’ll want that Oscar."