Charlize Theron Sizzles in Fishnet Tights and Tiny Hot Pants at 'The Old Guard 2' Premiere: Photos

Underneath the fishnet ensemble, which was by Givenchy, the mom-of-two, 49, rocked a black crop top and a tiny pair of hot pants. She topped off the look with a black blazer and heeled black booties.

Theron had her blonde locks swept back into a sleek bun. She posed solo on the carpet and alongside costar Jodie Comer and KiKi Layne.

The star also showed off her designer attire in an Instagram post, where fans raved over her beauty.

"Giving Queen Energy 🫅 🔥," one person declared, while another admirer commented, "WERK!!!!! 😍🔥❤️."