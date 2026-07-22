'Cringe' Charlize Theron Slammed for Gushing Over Married Costar Matt Damon's Buff Body in 'The Odyssey'
July 22 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Charlize Theron is facing backlash after making cheeky comments about married costar Matt Damon's dramatic physical transformation for The Odyssey.
While promoting Christopher Nolan's blockbuster, the Oscar winner couldn't hide her admiration for the actor's newly sculpted physique, but not everyone appreciated her candid remarks.
Charlize Theron Couldn't Stop Praising Matt Damon's Transformation
Theron, who stars as the immortal sea nymph Calypso opposite Damon as Greek king Odysseus, admitted she was impressed by the actor's intense makeover for the film.
"I've seen him without all of that suit on. He's incredible. Incredible," she told Entertainment Tonight.
The actress then joked that she found herself admiring more than just his performance.
"I'm like staring at him weirdly. I'm looking at his a-- right now. I shouldn't do that! That's just wrong," she said with a laugh. "He looked amazing, yes."
The pair previously played love interests in the 2000 drama The Legend of Bagger Vance, reuniting more than two decades later for Nolan's latest epic.
Matt Damon Underwent an Intense Lifestyle Overhaul
Damon, who has been married to his wife, Luciana Barroso, since 2005, underwent an intense fitness overhaul to portray the legendary Greek king, reportedly dropping from 200 pounds to 167 pounds.
"It was more about just getting really, really physically fit, which just really involves changing your diet, just a whole lifestyle change," he told People. "You have to just be very, very intentional about everything you're putting in your body."
Earlier this month, Damon also reflected on the process during Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast.
"It's way different to be getting jacked in your 50s. It's really hard. It's just a complete, complete lifestyle change," he said. "Just put your feet on the gas, and that's it. And that's the only way to do it and eat a little less, no gluten, which changed my life."
"I didn't realize the level to which it was affecting me and affecting my life. It's completely changed my life these last couple of years of not eating it," Damon continued. "It's a bummer. I'm a big fan of bread and beer, and you know pasta and pizza and all that stuff, but how I feel is just so much better."
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Fans Call Charlize Theron's Comments 'Cringe'
Theron's remarks quickly circulated online, where some social media users accused the actress of crossing a line with her comments about her married costar.
"This woman is really h----," one person wrote.
"This woman's h-------- has really grown out of control," another added.
Others questioned her behavior, with one commenter asking, "Is she a nutjob?" while another wrote, "She's always saying crude stuff in interviews. I find her obnoxious."
Additional critics labeled the actress "a loon," "so cringe," and "such a weirdo," while another wrote, "Charlize is such a vulgar woman & omg so obnoxious."
'The Odyssey' Is Off to a Strong Start
Despite the online backlash, The Odyssey has been a massive success at the box office.
The epic debuted with $124.5 million in North America and has earned a 94 percent critics' score and a 97 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.